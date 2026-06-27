Scattered showers and humid weather continues for the DC region on Sunday

The showers and thunderstorms are more likely to come during the afternoon hours, even though more showers could linger into the evening.

While a flood watch for the region has been lifted on Saturday evening, humid temperatures and scattered showers will persist overnight and into Sunday.

WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said that the potential for heavy showers will wind down overnight, but Sunday will remain unsettled, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s.

The warm weather will continue on Monday as there will be a mix of sunshine and fair-weather clouds with much lower rain chances. Humidity will ease and temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s, making it a good day to be outside, taking a walk or walking your pet.

However, the humidity will increase a bit on Tuesday. Temperatures in the afternoon will rise to the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST

TONIGHT:

Chance for Showers, Storms South

Lows: 60s

Winds: Calm

Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through most of the evening, winding down around midnight. Storms have the potential to be strong and severe but mainly well to the south of the DC metro, toward areas like the Northern Neck of Virginia and Southern Maryland with damaging winds being the primary threat. Otherwise, warm and very humid conditions continue through the overnight hours with temperatures falling to the 60s and patchy fog developing around sunrise Sunday. SUNDAY:

Scattered Showers & Storms

Highs: 80-85

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

A quick moving disturbance will arrive in the afternoon bringing a better chance for garden variety showers and storms for most of the DC metro. While there is a low-end severe threat, storms are will still be capable of producing briefly heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Most activity will wind down toward sunset with mostly clear skies overnight. MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: 85-90

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Monday looks like the pick of the extended forecast. High pressure builds overhead, bringing a mix of sunshine and fair-weather clouds with much lower rain chances. Temperatures remain seasonably warm in the mid to upper 80s, and humidity stays relatively comfortable. It will be an excellent day for outdoor plans before a much hotter pattern develops. TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: 88-93

Winds: South 5-10 mph

The heat begins to build as high pressure shifts offshore and winds turn more southerly. Afternoon temperatures climb into the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity also starts increasing, although rain chances remain very low. WEDNESDAY:

Sunny and Hot

Highs: 95-100

Heat Index: 102-107

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Extreme heat begins to build around much of the eastern 2/3 of the United States. Along with a surge of tropical moisture, temperatures will approach 100 degrees and feel as hot as 102 to 107 degrees with the heat index. It is imperative to check on neighbors, the elderly, and pets and make sure they have access to adequate cooling as temperatures will continue to climb into the low 100s through the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

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