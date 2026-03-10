Tuesday’s warm temperatures break decadelong record in DC

WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford reported temperatures soared into the 80s Tuesday, breaking records at all three airports in the D.C. area.

Temperatures climbed into the mid-80s in the D.C. area Tuesday afternoon, the warmest weather for March 10 since 2016.

WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford reported high temperatures climbed to 84 degrees at all three airports in the D.C. region by 3 p.m, breaking decadelong records.

At Reagan National Airport, Tuesday’s weather smashed the previous record high of 79, according to the National Weather Service. By 5 p.m., temperatures at Reagan National reached 84 degrees.

Dulles International Airport reached 85 just by 5 p.m., shattering the decadelong record of 80.

Similarly, it was 85 degrees at BWI Marshall Airport, breaking the previous record of 80, also set in 2016.

Evening temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a light breeze.

Things stay warm Wednesday, but higher humidity will bring a chance for showers or isolated thunderstorms.

The highest likelihood for any potential storms is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

