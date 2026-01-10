Wet weather showers the DC region ahead of Sunday’s strong winds

Plan for a soggy Saturday as rainy weather showers the D.C. area this weekend.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and about a half inch to an inch of rain will fall throughout the day. The heaviest rain is forecast between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

“Outdoor plans likely won’t be happening much with the ground being wet. For tonight, temperatures will eventually drop, and a cold front will come in. Winds will crank up as well,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said.

Come Saturday evening, showers will become more scattered and winds will increase.

If you do still have weekend plans, make sure to bundle up. Sunday brings a wind alert with gusts up to 40 mph, which could make temperatures feel cooler than they actually are.

But, don’t worry, the gloomy weather won’t stick around for too long.

The sunshine makes its grand return Monday. Weather will be calmer for the start of the week, with temperatures ranging in the 40s.

FORECAST

SATURDAY:

Cloudy, Areas of Rain

Afternoon Temps: 45-49

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Overcast skies will kick off our weekend with areas of rain and a cold front. Rain is likely throughout the day with the wet weather tapering off from west to east during the overnight hours into Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will range from .50 — 1.00″. Temperatures are trending cooler for the day with a northeast wind. Plan for temperatures in the 40s for most of the day.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Overcast, Scattered Showers

Lows: 42-48

Wind Chill: 30s

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph

A cold front moves through which will lower rain chances before tomorrow morning and winds will begin to increase out of the northwest.

SUNDAY: WIND ALERT

Partly Cloudy, Windy

Highs: 40-45

Wind Chill: 30s

Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph

Gusts: 35-40 mph

A cold wind follows the overnight cold front. Plan for temperatures in the 40s, but wind gusts around 40 mph will make it feel more like the 30s throughout the day.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clear and Breezy

Lows: 26-32

Wind Chill: 20s

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

Plan for a cold night as a northwest breeze continues and temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Expect wind chills near 20 degrees by sunrise.

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: 41-45

Winds: West 10 mph

Quiet weather to start the week with near-average temperatures in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: 46-50

Winds: Southwest 10 mph

Temperatures climb to near 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

