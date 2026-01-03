First weekend of 2026 brings teeth-chattering chill, clouds and chance for flurries

The D.C. region will welcome the first weekend of 2026 with a full serving of chilly, cloudy conditions, and the potential for a snowy mix.

The D.C. region will welcome the first weekend of 2026 with a full serving of chilly, cloudy conditions, and the potential for a few flurries.

Temperatures for Saturday are forecast to be in the middle to high 30s, with wind gusts up to 10 mph.

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said the frigid temperatures are colder than the average highs that the D.C. region typically sees at this time of year.

While the day will be mostly cloudy, the big focus Saturday will be whether part of the region sees flurries move into the area. Johnson said the latest forecast suggests there’s a “slight chance” that parts of northwestern Maryland, near Frederick County, could see a few snowflakes.

Come Sunday, get ready for some sunshine. The day’s temperatures are forecast to be just slightly higher than Saturday’s, maxing out at about 45 degrees.

“This is not going to be a bad weekend at all for your first weekend of 2026,” Johnson said, describing Sunday as “hands down the best of the two weekend days.”

Sunday, however, will be breezy with winds up to 25 mph, so it will feel colder than actual air temperatures. By late afternoon Sunday, it will become cloudier with temperatures dropping into the 20s.

FORECAST

SATURDAY:

Mostly Cloudy

Highs: 34-39

Winds: North 5-10 mph

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Breezy

Highs: 38-45

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph, Gusts 25 mph

More sunshine is in store Sunday with high temperatures, a few degrees higher than Saturday, in the low 40s. It will be a bit breezy, so it will feel colder than actual air temperatures.

MONDAY:

Mostly Cloudy

Highs: 39-45

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Clouds roll in for the start of the first full work and school week of the new year. Plan for highs in the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY:

Partly Cloudy

Highs: 46-53

Winds: South 5-10 mph

This will be day 1 of a mild stretch that may last through next weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be well over 50 degrees. A few days next week may hover near 60.

