Must-see booths and products at CES 2026

The actual products and innovations are the ultimate stars of CES, but in many cases it’s the booths themselves that tend to steal the spotlight.

Innovation at CES never ceases to amaze and surprise, but in this instance, we’re not necessarily talking about the products showcased by the 4,500-plus exhibitors. But rather the booths themselves, the “packaging,” so to speak — those “must-see” venues within the 12 massive CES exhibit halls.

The exhibit displays can range from simple 10-by-10-foot booths to vast, immersive activations that can span tens of thousands of square feet.

Oh sure, the actual products and innovations are the ultimate stars of the show, but in many cases it’s the booths themselves and their presentations that tend to steal the spotlight.

What was it that Canadian philosopher Marshall McLuhan once wrote? The medium is the message?

Well that’s certainly the case at CES.

LG leads the way

Quite expectedly, it’s the big boys who host the most lavish and dynamic presentations, and it always seems to begin with the LG Pavilion, which serves as the gateway from the Las Vegas Convention Center CES North Hall into the Central Hall.

Every year, the LG presentation is different, massive and awe-inspiring.

Crafted as a building-sized wall of videos, LG uses imagery from space, the ecosystem beneath the waves, picturesque landscapes and the microscopic universe to deliver an entire world of image and sound before ushering the visitor into its colossal pavilion.

This year it will showcase LG’s lineup of products under the overall theme of “Innovation In Tune With You.” The focus will be on products such as the Micro RGB evo TV, advanced AI-powered vehicle solutions with in-cabin sensing and entertainment, and the modular LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.

And that’s in addition to LG’s normal lineup of televisions, computers, home appliances and audio components.

Can’t wait to see what LG has planned for CES 2026.

But wait … there’s more

As the convention center’s Central Hall is largely populated by the biggest names in the technology industry, one can expect similarly dynamic presentations from such legacy manufacturers as Samsung, Fujitsu, Panasonic, Hisense, TCL and others.

Samsung will showcase its “AI for All” vision with interconnected smart home ecosystems and next-generation displays.

Semiconductor giants Intel, AMD, Nvidia and Qualcomm are all operating at the forefront of AI advancements that will feature live booth demonstrations of new AI PCs and chips designed to power the various embedded technologies that are (or will be) incorporated into many other products at the show.

Fujitsu will feature “physical AI” with live demos of robots safely collaborating with humans using spatial world models and mobility solutions focused on urban safety and traffic reduction.

Are you sensing a trend here? That’s just the beginning.

Automotive tech to dominate West Hall

Anchored by Hyundai Motor Company’s immense display, the recently constructed West Hall of the convention center will feature its dedicated mobility stage, where such major players as Nvidia, Valeo and Zoox, and software providers including DXC, PTC, Sonatus and others will showcase autonomous driving, connected vehicles and in-car experiences.

Even companies whose core purposes revolve around transportation — such as John Deere, Amazon and Doosan — will have a presence among the rest of the large automotive displays and tech demonstrations scattered throughout, all focusing on the future of mobility.

New to the party

Making its CES 2026 debut, Ikea has elected to eschew the traditional booth in favor of a private suite at The Venetian Las Vegas, where the company plans to showcase its latest innovations with a focus on its smart home ecosystem and upcoming product launches, including:

Smart home innovations — presenting its latest interactive technology, including lighting, sensors and controls.

Matter compatibility — with a primary focus on Ikea’s new line of more than 20 matter-compatible smart home products, designed to work across such different platforms as Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant.

Teklan — featuring a new line of light and sound products that connect technology with personal style, featuring high quality audio products with bold patterns and color combinations designed to make tech a more enjoyable and visible part of home decor.

The best of the rest

Naturally, when it comes to other must-see booths at CES, that’s really a matter of personal preference and focus. While the convention center’s Central Hall will feature exhibits focusing on immersive entertainment — including gaming, audio/video and advanced manufacturing — scattered throughout all the halls of the convention center will be booths dedicated to industrial AI, robotics, energy and smart cities.

South Hall, meanwhile, is largely devoted to design and sourcing. That includes hundreds of small exhibit booths featuring everything from speakers to accessories and small retail products.

The products are presented directly from manufacturers from all over the world to the creators of internal components including microchips, PCBs, OLED/LCD displays and batteries to complex mechanical parts for heavy machinery, automotive, renewable energy and monitoring.

Across town, over at The Venetian, halls A through D on the upper level will feature six separate “pods” populated by smaller exhibitors with focus areas in lifestyle, digital health, sports and fitness, smart home and food tech. Also featured will be an area saturated with global pavilions showcasing innovations from Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Germany, Ukraine, Hungary and more.

And of course, downstairs in Hall G, one finds Eureka Park, home to more than 1,400 emerging startups along with the rest of the international pavilions. Innovations from Italy, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Singapore and Israel will be featured.

Steve Winter and Kenny Fried are WTOP contributors who work for Brotman•Winter•Fried Consulting, a Bethesda-based public relations and special events agency.