Eyes to the Skies for January: Quadrantids meteor shower, winter constellations are inspiring

January for lovers of astronomy is highlighted by the Quadrantid meteor shower, as Greg Redfern highlights in January's edition of "Eyes to the Skies."

Let’s get to the sky for January 2026!

Must-see sky sights for January

The winter constellations continue to impress and inspire.

Quadrantids meteor shower the night of Jan. 3-4.

Star of the month

In January, be on the lookout for the bright reddish colored star Betelgeuse. You should be able to see it right after it gets dark in the southeast. Betelgeuse is easy to spot in the very bright and distinctive constellation Orion the Hunter, which can be used to find and recognize the winter constellations.

Orion is one of the most recognizable and well-known constellations of the 88 that comprise the sky. Orion, or parts of the constellation, are visible anywhere on our planet. It can be seen upside down below the equator, if you go far enough south.

And if you own binoculars and/or a telescope — maybe Santa was good to you — be sure to check out the Orion Nebula for an amazing view of a stellar nursery. Orion makes for a very nice smartphone pic — you may even image the nebula.

Highlights of the month

As January begins, the bright constellations and stars of winter make their appearances as soon as it gets dark. As the night progresses, the “best and brightest” are high in the south at 11 p.m. Bright Jupiter adds to their splendor. By month’s end you can still see them easily, high in the sky.

Jan. 3 — For 2026, Earth is closest to the Sun today — perihelion — at 12:16 p.m. Distance will be 91,403,637 miles (147,099,894 km).

Jan. 3 — The full wolf supermoon occurs at 5:03 a.m. and can be seen in the west before dawn. Jupiter will be nearby. You can also use this website to determine moonrise/moonset for your location. This is the fourth in a row full supermoon and the first full moon for 2026.

Jan. 3 — As it gets dark the almost-full moon (99% illuminated) and bright Jupiter rise in the east. If you have a clear horizon, the celestial duo will be quite striking as they rise.

Jan. 4 — The Quadrantids meteor shower has very poor viewing conditions this year as the moon is almost full. The shower produces bright meteors that should still be visible. The best time to view is after midnight to dawn. Bundle up, get a warm drink and some friends to enjoy this sky sight.

Jan. 7 — Remember our star of the month in October, Algol? It is worth looking at it going to minimum brightness for two hours centered at 12:13 a.m. and then getting brighter. See the other dates this month below. Try taking a smartphone/camera picture.

Jan. 9 — Algol again at 9:02 p.m.

Jan. 10 — Jupiter at opposition in the constellation of Gemini the Twins.

Jan. 14 — A must-see in the predawn sky in the east is the waning crescent moon with probable earthshine joining up with the star Antares at just three degrees apart. If your sky is dark enough with a clear horizon, you may spot the Milky Way stretching across the horizon. Try taking a smartphone/camera picture. Binoculars will enhance the view greatly.

Jan. 31 — In the predawn sky in the west, Jupiter, the almost-full moon and the star Pollux make a cool lineup. Try taking a smartphone/camera picture.

The moon

Jan. 4 — Full wolf supermoon — fourth in a row full supermoon

Jan. 10 — Last quarter

Jan. 18 — New moon

Jan. 25 — First quarter

Planets

Mercury is in the glare of the sun as is Venus and Mars.

Jupiter is visible all night and quite bright.

Saturn is high in the southwest after dark. It will be a great view in a telescope as the rings cast a thin line across the planet.

Uranus is in the eastern sky after dark. You need a telescope to best observe the planet, although it is visible in binoculars.

Neptune is in the east as it gets dark. You need a telescope to observe the planet.

Pluto is way out there in the solar system and requires taking images through a telescope spaced days apart to hunt it down.

Bonus section

