Bitter cold holds firm as DC region faces aftermath of wintry weekend storm

The wintry weekend storm has moved on, leaving behind rock-hard piles of snow and bitter cold for people across the District, Maryland and Virginia to deal with.

Bitter cold temperatures are gripping the D.C. region Monday night into Tuesday morning, hardening the layer of ice and snow already on the ground from the weekend’s winter storm.

Slick driving conditions are expected overnight and Tuesday morning due to refreezing.

Anywhere from five inches to nearly a foot of snow and sleet fell across the D.C. region, and it’s not going anywhere.

Wind chills are expected to make temperatures feel like they’re below zero Monday night and wake-up temperatures Tuesday will be in the single digits.

Dangerously cold weather expected tonight into Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/ZenntvdTKL — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 26, 2026

The National Weather Service suggested dressing in layers and keeping “pets indoors as much as possible.” It also issued a cold weather advisory for the D.C. region, cautioning that conditions would be “dangerously cold.”

The advisory begins Monday night and expires Tuesday at 11 a.m.

While 7News First Alert meteorologist Mark Peña said snow and ice are going to stick around for the next seven to 10 days, no major additional snowfall is expected across the region until this weekend.

But he said the D.C. area could see a few flurries Wednesday night. It’s those conditions that will reinforce “shots of cold, arctic air,” Peña said, as high temperatures are expected to reach the mid-20s.

Storm’s impacts across DC region

Local leaders from Virginia and Maryland told WTOP those who live on side streets may not see plows come through for a while.

In Maryland, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said once crews do get to side streets, there will be additional challenges.

“They’re going to have a coating of ice on many of the streets by the time we get there. That’s going to make it more difficult, for sure,” he said.

The sun sets over the Wharf in the District from the roof of Whiskey Charlie’s. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 25: Children play football on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. A massive winter storm is expected to bring frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to millions of Americans across the nation. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images) Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 25: Collin Sabine, from Washington, DC rides a snowboard holding an American flag while being pulled on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. A massive winter storm is expected to bring frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to millions of Americans across the nation. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images) Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 25: Jonnie Plass snowboards on the stairs near the Lincoln Memorial on January 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. A massive winter storm is bringing frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to nearly 200 million Americans from Texas to New England. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images) Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images Snow blankets the headstones in Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photo/Alex Brandon People walk past the Marine Corps War Memorial as snow falls, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson A person cross country skies during a snowstorm, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson Snow plows clear Interstate 395, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson People participate in a snowball fight in Meridian Hill Park in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2026. A massive winter storm on January 24 dumped snow and freezing rain from New Mexico to North Carolina as it swept across the United States towards the northeast, threatening tens of millions of Americans with blackouts, transportation chaos and bone-chilling cold. After battering the country’s southwest and central areas, the storm system began to hit the heavily populated mid-Atlantic and northeastern states as a frigid air mass settled in across the nation. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images) Photo by Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images People participate in a snowball fight in Meridian Hill Park in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2026. A massive winter storm on January 24 dumped snow and freezing rain from New Mexico to North Carolina as it swept across the United States towards the northeast, threatening tens of millions of Americans with blackouts, transportation chaos and bone-chilling cold. After battering the country’s southwest and central areas, the storm system began to hit the heavily populated mid-Atlantic and northeastern states as a frigid air mass settled in across the nation. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images) Photo by Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images A man walks along a path as snow falls in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2026. A massive winter storm on January 24 dumped snow and freezing rain from New Mexico to North Carolina as it swept across the United States towards the northeast, threatening tens of millions of Americans with blackouts, transportation chaos and bone-chilling cold. After battering the country’s southwest and central areas, the storm system began to hit the heavily populated mid-Atlantic and northeastern states as a frigid air mass settled in across the nation. (Photo by Amid FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images) Photo by Amid FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images The Mirala family goes out for a walk in Chevy Chase during a winter storm. (WTOP/Abigail Constantino) WTOP/Abigail Constantino Members of the Mirala family take their dog during a snowy walk in Montgomery County, Maryland. (WTOP/Abigail Constantino) WTOP/Abigail Constantino WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 25: Children play in the snow near the US Capitol on January 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. A massive winter storm is expected to bring frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to millions of Americans across the nation. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images) Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images A view of a snow covered National Mall in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2026. A massive winter storm on January 24 dumped snow and freezing rain from New Mexico to North Carolina as it swept across the United States towards the northeast, threatening tens of millions of Americans with blackouts, transportation chaos and bone-chilling cold. After battering the country’s southwest and central areas, the storm system began to hit the heavily populated mid-Atlantic and northeastern states as a frigid air mass settled in across the nation. (Photo by Amid FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images) Photo by Amid FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 25: An Architect of the Capitol worker clears snow from the West front of the U.S. Capitol on January, 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. A massive winter storm is bringing frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to nearly 200 million Americans from Texas to New England. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images A young boy sits in a fort built out of snow in the D.C. area on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (WTOP/Abigail Constantino) WTOP/Abigail Constantino WTOP’s Dave Dildine measured nearly 5 inches of snow in Chevy Chase just before 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) WTOP/Dave Dildine A little girl builds a structure in the snow in Germantown, Maryland, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (WTOP/Linh Bui) WTOP/Linh Bui A plow clears a parking lot in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (WTOP/Steve Dresner) WTOP/Steve Dresner A car spins out in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2025. (WTOP/Steve Dresner) WTOP/Steve Dresner A couple walks in the snow in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel) WTOP/Sandy Kozel Skye frolics in the snow in Bowie, Maryland. (WTOP/Anne Kramer) WTOP/Anne Kramer Birds land on a balcony in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. (WTOP/Dan Ronan) WTOP/Dan Ronan Emmett plays in the snow in a Chinatown park in the District. (WTOP/Bill McFarland) WTOP/Bill McFarland A worker clears a sidewalk in Friendship Heights, Maryland, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (WTOP/Giang Nguyen) WTOP/Giang Nguyen A Metrobus travels through Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (WTOP/Julia Ziegler) WTOP/Julia Ziegler A small plow clears the area in front of a story in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (WTOP/Julia Ziegler) WTOP/Julia Ziegler ( 1 /28) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Gov. Abigail Spanberger said Virginia is seeing an increase in emergency room visits due to hypothermia and cold exposure, as well as carbon monoxide exposure.

The latter is “concerning,” as potential outages could lead more people to attempt to use their generators at home to stay warm. And those concerns about frigid temperatures aren’t going anywhere, with bitter cold in the forecast for the rest of January.

Those same cold risks apply to pets, and veterinarian Sophie Kindberg-Hanlon told WTOP to be mindful of chemicals, such as antifreeze and ice melt, that could be present when taking your pet on walks in the snow.

“They can really hurt feet, and certainly cause gastrointestinal upset if pets lick them off,” she said.

School systems cancel classes Tuesday, some call it early for Wednesday

All D.C.-area school systems will be closed Tuesday, and some schools, such as those in Anne Arundel County and Prince George’s County, will be closed Wednesday too.

Meanwhile, federal offices in the D.C. area will be closed Tuesday and maximum telework is in effect for federal government workers. Those who can’t telework will be granted weather and safety leave.

Metro will operate service every 15 to 30 minutes on all train lines Tuesday.

See the full list of closings and delays here.

Forecast

MONDAY NIGHT: COLD ALERT

Mainly Clear

Lows: 5-15

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Bitterly cold air is expected overnight with low temperatures falling into the single digits and teens. Wind chills of 5-8 degrees below zero are possible. Hypothermia is possible if precautions are not taken. Make sure animals have warm, dry shelter and unfrozen water.

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: 20-25

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

The deep freeze continues with afternoon high temperatures about 20 degrees below average. Sunshine will help to aid in some snowmelt, but it will all refreeze again after sunset, so continue to drive and walk with caution.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy

Highs: 19-24

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Sunny and cold conditions continue with a chance at overnight snow showers.

Thursday:

Mostly Sunny and Windy

Highs: 19-24; Wind Chills: 0-10

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph; Gusts: 20-25 mph

A reinforcing shot of Arctic arrives with temperatures remaining well below average and wind chills close to zero under mostly sunny skies.

Current conditions

