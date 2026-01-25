Why short walks matter for pets in extreme cold

Even quick trips outdoors can pose risks for pets in extreme cold, according to Dr. Sophie Kindberg-Hanlon with the Friendship Hospital for Animals in D.C.

With freezing temperatures gripping the region, veterinarians said pet owners should think twice before heading out on long walks.

“The three things that we see in the hospital are cold exposure, injuries and toxicities,” she said.

Many pet owners, Kindberg-Hanlon said, underestimate how fast the cold can affect pets. Small dogs, puppies and short‑haired breeds are especially vulnerable, and when everything outside is frozen, owners need to take extra care.

Protecting paws is a big part of that. Dog booties can help, but if a pet won’t tolerate them, Kindberg-Hanlon suggested applying a thin layer of paw balm before walks and wiping paws afterward to remove salt or chemicals.

“Everybody can wipe down paws to remove salt and chemicals when they come inside,” she said.

Keeping walks short is also important, she said, especially once dogs stop moving.

“I think it’s fine if dogs are running around having fun, they’re going to feel warm, but once that fun has stopped, really, you know, being able to come back inside,” she said.

Kindberg-Hanlon said pet owners should watch for red flags that may mean it’s time to call the vet.

“If your pet’s shivering, lifting its feet, suddenly doesn’t want to go on walks, then absolutely it’s time to call your vet and check in,” she said.

Just like in the summer, it’s dangerous to leave a dog in the car during cold weather.

“We think about it in the summer, but in winter, it can be incredibly dangerous too,” she said.

It comes down to a simple rule: if the weather is too cold for you, your dog probably feels the same way.

“They probably just want to cozy up at home,” she said.

