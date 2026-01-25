Maryland and Virginia governors detail state responses to DC region’s snowstorm

Sunday's winter storm has dumped inches of snow throughout the D.C. region and late morning has seen a change to sleet and freezing rain.

As the D.C. region faces off against continuing sleet — on top of inches’ worth of snowfall — the governors of both Maryland and Virginia spoke with WTOP to discuss their state’s storm responses.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joined WTOP’s Ian Crawford Sunday morning to talk about how state crews are keeping up with the constant snowfall.

“This is still a very dangerous storm,” Moore said. “But I’m really proud of the work that our first responders are doing all around the state.”

Moore also talked about federal assistance for the state, how his military experience helped prepare him to help others during significant weather events and the state’s ability to provide non-snow services when the storm moves on.

Spanberger says emergency room visits increase during winter storm

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger told WTOP’s John Aaron that the state is seeing an increase in emergency room visits due to hypothermia and cold exposure, as well as carbon monoxide exposure.

The latter is “concerning,” as more people attempt to use their generators at home to stay warm.

"The fumes are deadly," Spanberger said. "People should know that. Generators should be used outside and always, always know that you should never use gas or charcoal grills or camping stoves inside homes, inside basements, inside garages or near windows."

The Virginia Department of Transportation reports a decrease in vehicles on the roads during Sunday’s storm, Spanberger said, which will be crucial as the Commonwealth prepares to see more fridge temperatures that may cause power outages.

“Please everybody, stay off the road, stay warm and do not use a generator indoors,” she said.

