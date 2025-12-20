Breezy, cool weather sweeps the DC region Saturday but Sunday will be warmer

You may want to bundle up for your Saturday plans with lows expected to be in the 30s.

Saturday will be a breezy, cold and partly cloudy day, as the gusts from Friday’s wind advisory mellow out.

You may want to bundle up for your Saturday plans with lows expected to be in the 30s. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory Friday until 10 p.m, but even as that clears out, the weather may still be windy.

“Now that we’re behind that front, temperatures, again, stay below average for this afternoon,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said. “But still with the sunshine it won’t feel too bad out there.”

The cool breeze won’t linger throughout the weekend. Sunday’s highs could be anywhere from 50 to 52 degrees.

“Tomorrow the winds increase slightly out of the south but still warmer temperatures,” Evans said.

Sunday will likely still bring more clouds than sunshine, even with higher temperatures.

Sunday night skies will be clear, but it will be cold with lows in the 20s. By the time you head back to work on Monday, it will be sunny with temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s — a warming trend to start off the holiday week.

FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mainly clear

Temperatures: 35-42

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Besides a few passing clouds, mainly clear skies and not as cold.OVERNIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Lows: 30-36

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Partly cloudy skies with above freezing temperatures in D.C. and low 30s outside of the Capital Beltway. Mainly clear35-42South 5-10 mphBesides a few passing clouds, mainly clear skies and not as cold.Partly cloudy30-36South 5-10 mphPartly cloudy skies with above freezing temperatures in D.C. and low 30s outside of the Capital Beltway. SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Highs: 46-50

Winds: West 10-20 mph

A warmer day but with more clouds than sunshine. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 10 to 20 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clear and cold

Lows: 22-28

Wind Chill: 18-20

Winds: North 10-15 mph

A cold night is expected thanks to clear skies and a light north wind that will keep wind chills under 20 degrees. MONDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 36-40

Winds: Light and variable

Plenty of sunshine to start the holiday week, but temperatures remain far below-average in the 30s. Get ready for a warming trend throughout the rest of the week. TUESDAY:

Morning showers, mostly cloudy

Highs: 47-53

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

A few morning showers mixed in with a little snow. Little to no accumulation is expected.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.