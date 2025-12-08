National Weather Service staffing shortages raise concerns as winter begins

As winter weather ramps up in intensity, the National Weather Service is working to fill critical roles, such as meteorologists, technical experts and scientists.

Rick Spinrad, the former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration administrator, warned staffing shortages could have serious consequences, especially if a major storm hits the D.C. region.

He said every position at a forecast office plays a vital role, from analyzing storm models to helping local governments decide where to salt highways, such as Interstate 95.

“Each person working in that forecast office is doing a different kind of function, and if any of those functions are unfilled, it means basically that piece of the forecast, that piece of critical information, may not be available at all or in a timely fashion,” Spinrad told WTOP.

The Washington Post reported about six National Weather Service offices remain understaffed, even after a hiring push this summer to fill 450 critical roles. Those openings came after budget cuts earlier this year that led to layoffs, separations and retirements.

Spinrad said the agency has talented people, but not enough of them.

“That’s part of the problem we’ve got right now with the weather service. We’ve got outstanding forecasters and meteorologists and technologists and scientists, but we just don’t have the critical mass,” he said.

Spinrad also pointed to real-world consequences. He cited the Guadalupe River flash flood in Texas on July 4, where more than 100 people died. He said the absence of a warning coordination meteorologist may have played a role.

President Donald Trump’s administration, after the flooding, denied that cuts impacted weather forecasting.

Beyond immediate forecasting, Spinrad said there is also the impact of a loss of experienced staff.

“On the first of May in NOAA, because of the early retirement push that this administration made, the agency saw 1,000 people leave on one day. More importantly, 27,000 years of experience went out the door in one day,” he said.

He said new employees most likely won’t have the trust that their predecessors built over the years between emergency managers and others.

“Just because I walked into a job today doesn’t mean that I have the relationships and the contacts and the trust that, in many cases, may take years to build up between different factions of the partnership,” Spinrad said.

He added that hiring alone may not solve the problem, as some young professionals are now hesitant to join the weather service.

“I’ve actually talked with young professionals who may be just coming out of graduate school, who in the past, wouldn’t have thought twice about going for what was considered a plum of a job at the National Weather Service and are now saying, ‘I’m just not sure, if there’s not security in that,'” Spinrad said.

A NOAA spokesperson told the Washington Post that the weather service is seeing progress and expects to fill hundreds of positions posted this summer. Spinrad warned that fewer forecasters and less experience could mean slower or less accurate information during major storms.

