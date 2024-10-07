Cold weather is nothing new. The way the National Weather Service will describe it is

The National Weather Service is changing the language it uses to communicate potentially deadly frigid wind chills and subfreezing temperatures to the public.

In the midst of gorgeous fall weather, it can be hard to remember that winter isn’t far behind. Now, the National Weather Service wants to simplify its messaging about potentially deadly frigid wind chills and subfreezing temperatures.

“Cold weather can be deadly — people exposed to extreme cold weather are susceptible to frostbite and can succumb to hypothermia in minutes,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service, in announcing its new descriptions.

Wind child warnings and watches have been renamed extreme cold warnings and watches. The wind chill advisory will now be called a cold weather advisory.

What used to be called hard freeze watches and warnings will now be called freeze watches and warnings.

“These changes seek to clarify that cold can be dangerous with or without wind, addressing a common misconception that extreme cold is only tied to colder temperatures when there is wind,” according to the National Weather Service. “Dangerously cold weather can accompany or follow wintry precipitation, and the cold messaging can be overshadowed by the wintry precipitation.”

As in the past, a watch indicates that the weather being described is possible, and the public should be prepared. With a warning, the dangerous weather is expected, and the weather service said a person hearing the alert should take action.

In its guidance for extreme cold, the weather service suggested dressing in layers, covering all exposed skin, limiting time outdoors and bringing pets indoors.

