Hold onto your hats: Another windy day in the DC region on the eve of New Year’s Eve

Make sure you hold onto your hats because it’ll be another windy day in the D.C. region Tuesday, which will make the temperatures colder.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory early Tuesday morning that was cancelled before 9 a.m.

However, conditions will remain blustery as northwest winds will gust up to 40 mph and wind chills in the teens and 20s. These strong winds could cause issues such as downed trees and a few power outages.

“Watch out for any debris on the roads, especially in some of the neighborhoods, since we’ve had such strong winds for quite some time,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said.

The howling winds began Monday, bringing gusts between 20 and 30 mph through the evening hours.

Temperatures on Tuesday morning will remain in the 20s but will rise to the 30s in the afternoon. Even though winds will decrease gradually after sunset, they will fall back to the 20s during the evening hours.

New Year’s Eve should be a better day if you’re planning to do any outdoor activities with high temperatures up to the mid-40s, along with a mix of sun and clouds. However, it’ll be better to stay indoors to ring in the new year at night because temperatures will be near freezing.

The first day of 2026 will bring more freezing weather with temperatures in the 30s. With a cold front sliding through the morning, there could be a few snow flurries. However, Whelan said “little to no accumulation” is expected from the small storm.

Going into Friday and the weekend, temperatures will be around 40 degrees with plenty of sun in the forecast.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny, blustery

Highs: 35-40

Wind Chill: 10s & 20s

Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph

Gusts: 35-40 mph

OVERNIGHT

Scattered clouds, flurries possible

Lows: 18-25

Winds: West 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny

Highs: 40-45

Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy, chance flurries

Highs: 30s

Winds: West 10-20 mph

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Highs: Near 40

Winds: Northwest 10-15 mph

