Hold onto your hats: Another windy day in the DC region on the eve of New Year’s Eve

Make sure you hold onto your hats because it’ll be another windy day in the D.C. region Tuesday, which will make the temperatures colder.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory early Tuesday morning that was cancelled before 9 a.m.
However, conditions will remain blustery as northwest winds will gust up to 40 mph and wind chills in the teens and 20s. These strong winds could cause issues such as downed trees and a few power outages.
“Watch out for any debris on the roads, especially in some of the neighborhoods, since we’ve had such strong winds for quite some time,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said.
The howling winds began Monday, bringing gusts between 20 and 30 mph through the evening hours.
Temperatures on Tuesday morning will remain in the 20s but will rise to the 30s in the afternoon. Even though winds will decrease gradually after sunset, they will fall back to the 20s during the evening hours.
New Year’s Eve should be a better day if you’re planning to do any outdoor activities with high temperatures up to the mid-40s, along with a mix of sun and clouds. However, it’ll be better to stay indoors to ring in the new year at night because temperatures will be near freezing.
The first day of 2026 will bring more freezing weather with temperatures in the 30s. With a cold front sliding through the morning, there could be a few snow flurries. However, Whelan said “little to no accumulation” is expected from the small storm.
Going into Friday and the weekend, temperatures will be around 40 degrees with plenty of sun in the forecast.
- Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM
- Current traffic conditions
- Weather forecast
- Closings and Delays
- Sign up for WTOP email alerts
- Get custom alerts with the WTOP app for Apple and Android phones
Full forecast
TUESDAY
Partly sunny, blustery
Highs: 35-40
Wind Chill: 10s & 20s
Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph
Gusts: 35-40 mph
OVERNIGHT
Scattered clouds, flurries possible
Lows: 18-25
Winds: West 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny
Highs: 40-45
Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy, chance flurries
Highs: 30s
Winds: West 10-20 mph
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Highs: Near 40
Winds: Northwest 10-15 mph
CURRENT CONDITIONS
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.