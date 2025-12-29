Howling wind gusts through DC area as temperatures tumble Monday evening

A wind advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts will be between 40 and 50 mph, with some of the highest gusts happening during Monday's evening rush.

Winds have picked up in the D.C. region and temperatures are rapidly tumbling Monday evening after a mild start to the day.

It will stay blustery into Tuesday.

“Don’t be fooled by temperatures in the 50s because as we get later into the day the wind is going to howl and the temperatures will fall,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said.

A wind advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Wind gusts will be between 20 and 30 mph through the evening hours, with some of the highest gusts expected to reach 50 mph.

“If you’re going to be out this evening, temperatures will be in the 30s and wind chills will be in the 20s,” Whelan said.

Even though the day started near 60 degrees, the D.C. area has seen a major difference by Monday evening.

“Wind chills will be in the 20s for your Monday evening plans and with a prolonged, strong wind, be prepared for power outages, maybe downed trees, so this could impact travel,” Whelan said.

She said to be careful if you’re driving, because it could impact road travel in the area beyond downed trees.

“Firm grip on the steering wheel,” Whelan said. “Some of those bridges may have some wind warnings or wind restrictions so be mindful of that, especially if you have plans to cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.”

The windy conditions are expected to continue Tuesday with wind chills in the teens. Some gusts could be up to 40 mph.

The winds should die down Tuesday evening, right as temperatures are expected to drop.

“The wind will ease finally by tomorrow evening but even colder air will be settling in tomorrow, so get the winter coats ready,” Whelan said.

However, there is some good news for the New Year’s holiday.

“Fortunately, weather looks to be a little bit quieter as we head into our New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day locally,” Whelan said.

Full forecast

MONDAY EVENING: Windy with falling temperatures

Temperatures: 40s to 30s

Winds: West 20-25 mph with 40-50 mph gusts

MONDAY NIGHT: WIND ALERT

Scattered clouds

Lows: 25-30

Winds: West 15-25 mph with 30-40 mph gusts

TUESDAY: WIND ALERT

Partly sunny and blustery

Highs: 35-40 with wind chills in the 10s and 20s

Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph with 35-40 mph gusts

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds with flurries possible

Lows: 18-25

Winds: West 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny

Highs: 40-45

Winds: Southwest10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries

Highs: 30s

Winds: West 10-20 mph

