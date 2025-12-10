Evening showers possible in DC region on windy Wednesday

Though it may be hard to tell with gusty winds, things have warmed up a bit in the D.C. region ahead of a cold front that's expected to plummet temperatures and potentially bring stray showers Wednesday evening.

“Clouds and a slight chance for a rain shower with temperatures much warmer, in the middle to upper 40s, but technically still below average for this time of year,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans.

Temperatures will feel like they’re in the upper 30s — thanks to gusty southwest winds blowing at 10 to 20 mph.

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said she’s tracking several instances of wintry weather for the next few days.

Neighborhoods along the border of Maryland and Pennsylvania might see some Wednesday afternoon showers, as those closer to the D.C. area can anticipate stray showers by nightfall.

Temperatures by Wednesday night will drop into the 30s, with blustery winds making it feel like the 20s.

A cold alert remains in effect for the District through 9 a.m. Thursday, as nearby Montgomery County, Maryland, initiates an extreme cold alert until 3 p.m. Thursday.

“Wear layers if you go outside,” Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesman Pete Piringer said. “Take extra precautions if you spend significant time outdoors.”

A blizzard warning is also in effect for western Maryland along Interstate 68 going into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Any light snow accumulation will favor areas in and around the Shenandoah Valley,” Evans said.

While the sun will peak out of the clouds Thursday, the wind will keep the air feeling chilly with temperatures in the low 40s. A second cold front moving into the area will keep temperatures below average, the National Weather Service reported.

Western Maryland and neighboring towns in West Virginia might experience blizzard conditions Friday. The D.C region will have more of a dusting with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead, the next chance for light snow in the D.C. area is Saturday night into Sunday. Johnson said current snow projections suggest accumulations could be between 1 and 3 inches throughout the region. Snow showers are anticipated to end by late Sunday morning.

FORECAST

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Cloudy, Subsiding Winds

Chance Spotty Light Rain

Temps: 37–42

Winds: Southwest 10–15, Gusts 25 mph

There is a slight chance for a passing shower, but many neighborhoods will stay rain-free.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Scattered Clouds

Lows: 27–32

Winds: Northwest 10–15, Gusts 25 mph

Dry weather is expected tonight with low temperatures falling below freezing across much of the area.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Blustery

Highs: 35–41

Winds: Northwest 10–15, Gusts 30+ mph

Colder weather returns behind Wednesday’s cold front. Plan for highs on either side of 40 degrees with wind chills in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Overcast, Flurries Possible

Highs: 35–40

Winds: West 5–10 mph

A weather-maker in West Virginia will bring clouds and a chance of flurries from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. A light dusting is possible south of I-66 and into southern Maryland. With temperatures dipping just below freezing Friday night, slick patches may develop in areas that receive a coating of snow.

SATURDAY:

Mostly Cloudy

Highs: 43–49

Winds: Southwest 5–10 mph

Saturday is looking dry until around 11pm. The next weather maker will bring light accumulating snowfall to the area Saturday night through Sunday morning.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Snow Likely, Windy

Lows: 25-28

Current projections show 1 to 3 inches possible across the region. It will be windy with gusts up to 30 mph, and wind chills will be in the lower 20s Sunday.

SUNDAY:

AM Snow, Partly Sunny, Windy & Cold

Highs: 30-35

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph, Gusts 30mph

Snow Showers will end late morning. Skies will turn Partly Sunny, but it will be windy and cold. Wind chills in the 20s.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

