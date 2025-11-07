DC wants you to ‘pledge’ to help people out in the cold

As the D.C. region anticipates its first blast of winter over the weekend and into next week, the District is ramping up efforts to help the unhoused.

The D.C. region is expecting its first blast of winter weather over the weekend and into next week, and is ramping up its efforts to help the unhoused.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off what the city calls “Hypothermia Season” by asking people to take the Hypothermia Awareness Pledge.

“It’s a pledge saying that if you see someone who is outside in the cold, one of the easiest ways you can help is by calling the shelter hotline,” Bowser said.

The shelter hotline number is 202-399-7093 or you can also call 311.

Bowser said when it’s cold out, everyone can play a role.

“Our number one priority, especially as the days and nights get colder, is to get people inside,” she said.

D.C. Department of Human Resources Director Rachel Pierre said the city is ready to handle a large amount of people who need help.

“We’ve already increased our shelter capacity to meet increased demand to nearly 1,300 beds,” Pierre said.

The city can increase the capacity if needed, Pierre said.

During Hypothermia Season, from Nov. 1 to March 31, the District provides free outreach and assistance, welfare checks, blankets, gloves and hats, and transportation to shelters 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Lisa West has been helping in this effort for 31 years as a driver, going around and picking up people who need help.

“We protect their health and bring them life-sustaining items as if they are family. We’re good listeners too,” West said. “I am proud to save lives.”

D.C. is also using updated language during the cold weather months. In the past, the District referred to activating a “Hypothermia Alert”; going forward, D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency will instead issue a “Cold Alert.”

Instead of a “Cold Weather Emergency,” the agency will issue an “Extreme Cold Alert.”

These alerts occur when the National Weather Service forecasts weather that presents a risk to residents, especially those who are outdoors and experiencing homelessness.

A Cold Alert will be triggered when the actual or forecast temperature (including wind chill) is between 16 and 32 degrees. The alert can also be activated when precipitation is expected and forecast temperatures are between 21 and 40.

An Extreme Cold Alert is triggered by even colder temperatures at 15 degrees or lower. It can also be triggered at 20 degrees if precipitation is in the forecast.

Those alerts are shared through AlertDC, an emergency notification system. Residents can sign up to get email and text alerts online.

During cold weather, the District recommends people stay inside or cover up while outdoors. It also asks residents to check up on their neighbors and watch for signs of hypothermia.

Anyone who spots an animal left outside in cold temperatures can call the Brandywine Valley SPCA at 202-888-PETS.

A full list of hypothermia shelters is online. These shelters are open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. during Hypothermia Season. During an Extreme Cold Alert, hypothermia shelters extend their hours to 24/7.

