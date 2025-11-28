‘Bundle up and stay warm’: Black Friday brings chill and wind gusts to DC region

Those headed out on Black Friday are facing windy and freezing shopping conditions — thanks to a cold front’s arrival in the D.C. area.
“Winds will be the main story today,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said. “They will be out of the west gusting as high as 35 mph, which means our forecast highs of the mid 40s will feel as cold as the upper 20s to lower 30s with the wind chill.”
Don’t be fooled when you look out the window. The sunshine has returned but that does not mean the warmth is coming with it.
“If you’re doing a little outdoor shopping, maybe a little exercise after Thanksgiving, remember to bundle up and stay warm,” Peña said.
He said while it will be on the drier side with no rain in the forecast, the wind is going to make the temperatures outside feel a lot colder.
“Skies remain clear through tonight and temperatures get bitterly cold,” Peña said.
He said while the forecast calls for lows in the upper 30s, the winds will make that feel as cold as the upper 10s Friday night.
The D.C. area is supposed to get a little relief from the 20 to 30 mph wind gusts on Saturday and Sunday.
FORECAST
FRIDAY: COLD ALERT
Partly to mostly sunny. Gusty and cold
Highs: 41-46; Wind Chill: 20s & 30s
Winds: NW 10-20 mph; Gusts: 25-35 mph
Black Friday holiday shoppers had better bundle up for a chilly day. Although it will be sunny, highs are set only to reach the 40s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and breezy
Lows: 38-43; Wind Chills: 28-33
Winds: West 5-10 mph; Gusts: 20 mph
Skies remain clear as temperatures plummet to the 20s with wind chills as cold as the upper 10s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly sunny
Highs: 40s
Winds: Northwest 5 mph
A beautiful late November day with scattered clouds and light winds.
SUNDAY: Overcast skies. PM rain
Highs: 40s
Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph
Rain showers are likely to develop, so keep that in mind if you have plans to travel.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny
Highs: 40-45
Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph
Sunshine returns to bring in the first day of December with temperatures remaining below seasonal averages.
CURRENT CONDITIONS
