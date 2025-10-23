Parts of the DC area under frost advisory Friday morning

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s and 40s overnight Thursday in the D.C. region.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s and 40s overnight Thursday in the D.C. region. That’s chilly enough to kill some delicate outdoor plants.

Friday is expected to start out cold before unseasonably warm temperatures arrive in the afternoon.

“Mainly clear and chilly overnight, the coldest temperatures north and west of D.C.,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said, adding that temperatures will stay above 40 in the District.

There are frost advisories planned for areas west of D.C., beginning in the predawn hours Friday and lasting through 9 a.m.

During a frost advisory, the National Weather Service warns frost could form, potentially harming sensitive plants. To avoid damage, people can bring those plants inside or cover them.

In Virginia, parts of Stafford, Loudoun and Prince William counties, as well as Manassas and Manassas Park are included in the advisory. Over in Maryland, areas in Montgomery, Howard, Frederick and Baltimore counties are under the advisory.

It’s expected to get even colder further west of D.C.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Culpeper and Fauquier counties, as well as other areas along the Shenandoah Valley from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.

That freeze warning means temperatures are forecast to fall below 30 degrees Friday morning, threatening possible damage to crops or unprotected outdoor plumbing. People impacted by the warning are encouraged by the National Weather Service to wrap or drain pipes to prevent them from freezing and take steps to protect plants.

Things warm up in the afternoon

Most places will be in the 50s on Friday with afternoon highs forecast in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph and some partial cloud coverage could make things feel a bit chillier.

Saturday is also expected to start cold before warming to around 60 degrees in the afternoon. Winds will be a bit lighter than Friday.

7News First Alert Forecast

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy, breezy

Highs: 58-65

Winds: West 5-15, Gusts 25 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: FREEZE ALERT

Mainly Clear

Lows: 32-45

Winds: Northwest 5 mph

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Highs: 57-63

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Highs: 57-62

Winds: North 3-8 mph

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Highs: 56-60

Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.