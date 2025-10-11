Nor’easter to bring heavy rain, up to 50-mph wind gusts across DC region

A powerful nor'easter is forecast for the East Coast this weekend, with plans to potentially put a damper on the holiday weekend in the D.C. area.

A powerful nor’easter is forecast for the East Coast this weekend, with plans to potentially put a damper on the holiday weekend in the D.C. area.

A nor’easter is a storm that forms along the East Coast that can bring heavy rain or snow and gale force winds, according to the National Weather Service.

“Clouds will be on the increase, eventually giving way to showers overnight through much of your Sunday and even lingering into your Monday,” said Mark Peña, 7News First Alert meteorologist.

The worst conditions will spread north this holiday weekend through Monday, as the storm moves up from Florida. Forecasters warn the shores of Delaware and New Jersey could see major coastal flooding.

“Heavier downpours, up to an inch, will likely develop east of I-95,” Peña said, adding that the winds will “be out of the northeast at about five to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 miles per hour for about a 24 to 36-hour window, along with the rain and wind coastal flooding, very likely along the Potomac and from the New England coast all the way down to the Carolinas.”

The National Weather Service said the coastal storm is expected to strengthen going into Sunday and could bring “dangerous rip currents, gusty winds and heavy rain up much of the East Coast through early next week.”

How impactful could the nor’easter be?

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Steve Dresner breaks down the stormy weather headed to the D.C. region, and the traffic impacts.

WTOP’s Steve Dresner said this storm could impact traffic on Sunday and during the Monday morning commute.

“This could be really tough travels on the I-95 corridor,” Dresner said. “This nor’easter is basically going to affect the entire East Coast.”

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s. The storm will bring pockets of moderate to heavy rain late Sunday into Monday with wind gusts up to 45 mph and localized flooding.

“So expect some bumpy flights in and out of the airports and potentially some wind advisories for parts of the area,” said Jordan Evans, 7News First Alert meteorologist.

And it’s going to be around for awhile and slow to leave the area.

“This storm is going to linger for awhile. It’s going to start leaving the area early Tuesday morning so there is plenty behind this,” Dresner said.

He said the storm lingering for a bit could have the D.C. area seeing more rain than is expected. “Especially if it packs a good punch, we could even be seeing more than 2 inches of rain,” Dresner said.

For those enjoying a getaway for the holiday weekend, Dresner said travel could get messy.

“We’re almost definitely going to see airport delays so give yourself some time, especially with the government shutdown,” he said.

FORECAST

OVERNIGHT

Showers

Lows: 57-63

Winds: Northeast 15-25 mph

Showers will be on and off throughout the overnight as the coastal low approaches the area. Winds will increase out of the northeast and be breezy, gusting up to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: STORM ALERT

Rain, windy

Highs: 60-65

Winds: Northeast 25-30 mph

While the rain is not expected to be heavy, it will be windy with gusts up to 45 mph around the D.C. area. Temperatures will also remain in the 60s throughout the day.

MONDAY: STORM ALERT

Rain, windy

Highs: 56-62

Winds: North 20-30 mph

As the coastal low begins to move away from the mid-Atlantic, windswept showers continue with northerly wind gusts up to 45 mph. Expected rainfall will range from a half-inch to more than 2 inches across the area, with the highest rainfall totals east of I-95. Temperatures will be a few degrees lower in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY

Morning showers, breezy

Highs: 62-68

Winds: North 15-25 mph

A few showers may remain in the morning, then clouds and winds decreasing throughout the day. Some sun in the afternoon should allow temperatures to get close to 70 degrees.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.