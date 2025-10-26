Bundle up runners! DC region will be chilly during Marine Corps Marathon

There will be light winds and clouds, which will make it suitable conditions for Marine Corps Marathon runners. Temperatures will slightly increase but remain below average in the low 60s.

Runners taking part in the Marine Corps Marathon should bundle up, as the D.C. region is set for a chilly start on Sunday.

Temperatures in the morning hours will be in the low 40s, but there won’t be any “threat for any widespread frost or freezing conditions,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said.

There will be light winds and clouds, which will make it suitable conditions for Marine Corps Marathon runners. Temperatures will slightly increase but remain below average, with several neighborhoods registering less than 60 degrees.

The cool weather pattern will continue during the workweek with high temperatures in the 50s. Monday will be mostly cloudy, while Tuesday will be partly sunny.

Wednesday will feature scattered showers throughout most of the day.

Forecast

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Highs: 56-62

Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph

It will be the last Sunday of the year with a 6 p.m. sunset. The D.C. region will ‘fall back’ to standard time Sunday, Nov 2.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Highs: 52-58

Winds: East 5-10 mph

A cool weather pattern is set to continue for most of the week with highs only in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny

Highs: 49-54

Winds: Northeast 15-25 mph

Expect more clouds than sunshine with breezy northeast winds and a few passing showers.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers

Highs: 50s

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Scattered showers likely throughout much of the day. Otherwise, cloudy and cool conditions across the region.

Current conditions

