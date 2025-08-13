DC region under flood watch Wednesday with heavy rain in the forecast

A hot and humid Wednesday will turn into heavy rain for the D.C. region during the afternoon and evening hours.

A hot and humid Wednesday has turned into an afternoon of heavy rain for the D.C. region, which will continue through the evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for areas inside and around the Capital Beltway and along the Interstate 95 corridor until 9 p.m., as there will be thunderstorms and significant rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding.

Those downpours began in the mid-afternoon, and ramped up around 4 p.m., when the weather service issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Arlington County and Fairfax County in Northern Virginia until 7 p.m.

In those areas, the weather service warned up to 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall within 30 minutes due to the slow-moving storms.

Ground stops are also in effect at local airports, including BWI Airport until 6 p.m. and Reagan National Airport until 5:30 p.m.

Rainfall totals are expected to be between 0.5 to 1.5 inches elsewhere, with some neighborhoods seeing more, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan. You should expect reduced visibility when traveling home from work.

The showers and storms will come to a close during the evening as temperatures will fall from the 80s to the 70s. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies and some haze.

Looking ahead

Thursday will be another sunny day with a chance of a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon as highs will be in the 90s. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening will amount to less than an inch of rain.

Friday will be drier, with temperatures around 90 degrees.

Saturday will also have plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy; chance for storms

Highs: Upper 80s

Heat Index: Mid- to upper 90s

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Wednesday will be hot and humid across the D.C. area, with highs approaching 90 degrees. With the humidity, plan for feels-like temperatures to peak in the mid to upper 90s. Skies start partly sunny, but an approaching front may trigger scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has us in the Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and downpours. The Weather Prediction Center also has our area highlighted in a Level 1 out of 4 risk for flash flooding. Have a way to get weather alerts later today.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Lingering showers/storms end

Lows: 70s

Winds: Light

Any lingering showers and storms will draw to a close during the evening hours. Otherwise, plan for mostly to partly cloudy skies and a bit of haze.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny; chance for storms

Highs: Around 90

Winds: North 5-10 mph

The summer pattern holds steady, delivering another hot, muggy day with highs around 90 degrees. An approaching boundary could spark a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms. While widespread severe weather is unlikely, any storms that do form may bring brief downpours and gusty winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: Around 90

Winds: Northeast5-10 mph

Plan for a nice and warm Friday with plenty of sun and highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s. The day will be dry, perfect for beach and mountain getaways.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: Near 90

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Plan for a nice start to the weekend with abundant sun and highs approaching 90 degrees.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

