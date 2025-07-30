One more day of intense heat before cold front approaches DC area

Relief is in sight but not before the D.C. region endures one more day of intense heat Wednesday.

The end of this week’s heat wave is finally in sight but not before the D.C. region endures one more day of intense heat on Wednesday.

The morning starts off with patchy fog, but you can expect a slight drop in humidity by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will rise back to the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices, or feels-like temperatures, above 105 degrees.

Another heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday along the Interstate 81 corridor from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“It’s the final day of this long heat wave,” said 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

The National Weather Service recommends staying indoors or out of direct sunlight, staying hydrated and reduce work outdoors.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an extreme heat alert through Thursday at 8 a.m. The District has a map of cooling centers online.

A Code Orange air quality alert is also in effect for the D.C. area Wednesday, where the air quality is particularly unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with lung diseases, children, older adults and people who work outdoors. Officials with the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments recommend limiting time spent outdoors and lessening strenuous activities.

Storms are not expected but there could be a few isolated afternoon showers, particularly west of D.C.

A strong cold front will begin to approach from the west by Wednesday evening, setting the stage for more active weather on Thursday.

Looking ahead

A strong cold front will begin to approach from the west during the evening Wednesday, setting the stage for more active weather Thursday. Rainfall rates may become moderate to heavy, especially along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor.

“Could get some storms, 2-9 p.m. that may have some high winds and heavy rain,” Johnson said. “Storms could have some flash flooding and some gusty winds.”

The Weather Prediction Center has placed the D.C. area under a “slight risk” for excessive rainfall, meaning localized flooding will be possible. Outside of any wet weather, conditions will be hot and humid, with highs around 90 and a heat index over 95.

“Some of the best weather of the summer is coming, starting this weekend,” Johnson said.

On Friday, lingering showers are likely as the front remains nearby just to the south. With the passage of the front and clouds, temperatures will be in the 70s with only areas inside and close to D.C. reaching the lower 80s. Those at higher elevations will top out in the upper 60s.

7News First Alert Forecast

HEAT ADVISORY

Mostly sunny; hot and humid

Highs: 94-99

Heat Index: 100-105

Winds: South 5-10 mph

The heat is the big weather story of the day, so take it easy!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Lows: 70-77

Winds: South 5 mph

Dry weather is expected overnight with warm and muggy conditions.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy; PM thunderstorms

Highs: 88-94

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Weather alerts will likely be issued by the National Weather Service.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy, cooler; lingering showers

Highs: 75-80

Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph

