It’s going to feel as hot as 108 degrees in the DC region Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the entire D.C. region from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

The D.C. region is set to experience a sweltering end to the workweek Friday, with heat index values reaching 108 degrees in parts of the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the entire D.C. region from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will sit between 95 and 100 degrees, and after a break from the uncomfortable humidity, sticky air returns to bring heat index values between 103 and 108 degrees, the weather service said.

“Some forecast models even want to take us as high as 110 to 115 for that heat index. Prepare for that. If you have to be outside, remember to stay hydrated, take plenty of breaks in the shade and wear light colored, loose-fitting clothing,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said.

As has been the case through this summer, storms may accompany Friday’s intense heat. Peña said there’s a chance of spotty showers and storms during the afternoon on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“A lot of us stay dry, but if you catch yourself underneath one of those downpours, expect some brief, heavy rain, a couple of lightning strikes and some gusty winds,” he said.

While it won’t feel quite as hot Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures this weekend remain above average, in the mid-90s, with heat index values around 100 degrees, according to Peña.

Full forecast

FRIDAY: Heat Advisory

Very hot and humid; PM storms possible 3-7pm

Highs: 95-100

Heat Index: 103-108+

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

The heat turns up to close out the workweek. Friday brings full sunshine and much hotter conditions, with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will also creep back into the uncomfortable range, making it feel even hotter, with feels like readings ranging from 100-108 at times. A heat advisory has been posted inside and around the beltway.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, muggy and mild

Lows: 68-75

Winds: Light

A stray storm is possible early. Otherwise, a few passing clouds won’t amount to much overnight as temperatures dip into the 70s. Not quite as refreshingly cool as of late as a southerly wind keeps temperatures from falling and increases out humidity levels.

SATURDAY: Sunny Cloud mix, hot and humid

Isolated PM showers and storms

High: 88-94

Winds: South 10-15 mph

Saturday is shaping up to be another toasty day with high temperatures soaring into the 90s and feels like readings evening hotter. Expect partly sunny skies for much of the day. While the forecast doesn’t call for widespread storms, the intense heat could spark an isolated late-day thunderstorm.

SUNDAY: Hot, thunderstorms

Highs: 90-95

Winds: South 10-15 mph

The weekend will end on a hot, humid, and unsettled note. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 90s, and heat index values are expected to range from 100 to 105. By Sunday afternoon, anticipate showers and thunderstorms, along with a chance that some may become strong to severe with gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. Stay alert for the potential for localized flash flooding.

Current conditions

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.