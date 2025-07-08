Thundershowers pass through DC area after hot, humid day

It was an eventful weather day across the D.C. area Tuesday, featuring high heat followed by storms.

It was an eventful weather day across the D.C. area Tuesday, featuring high heat followed by storms.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire region until 9 p.m., which it canceled a few hours early. It also issued a flood watch until midnight that it canceled early. The storms were fueled by blistering heat; the weather service also issued a heat advisory for D.C., Prince George’s County, Maryland, and much of Northern Virginia along and east of Interstate 95.

Storms made their way into D.C.’s western suburbs just after 3 p.m., with the weather service issuing now-expired severe thunderstorm warnings in Loudoun, Fauquier and other counties west of I-95. The weather service said damaging winds were the primary threat, along with instances of flash flooding, which did not materialize.

Around 5 p.m., a wind gust of 77 mph was recorded in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. Around 4:30 p.m., storms were approaching the D.C. metro area. In the Derwood area of Montgomery County, Maryland, a spokesman for the county fire department said a home was likely struck by lightning, causing a fire.

(~5p) Amity Dr, Washington Grove/ Derwood, EOR TH, likely struck by lightning,~65 FFs on scene, stormy weather, humid temps in mid 80s https://t.co/Cor7GSIqq9 pic.twitter.com/SeOcaTWRxL — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 8, 2025

By early afternoon Tuesday, temperatures were sitting in the mid-90s in much of the region. When factoring in the humidity, index values climbed up to 106 degrees, according to the weather service.

Around 1 p.m., showers and thunderstorms began to develop along and west of Interstate 81 and were moving east, with the National Weather Service warning the storms would make their way to the D.C. area later Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday is set to be yet another muggy night, 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said. Lows range from the lower to mid-70s for most of the area, with fog possible is some parts by dawn.

Looking ahead

With high humidity still firmly in place, it’ll feel closer to the upper 90s Wednesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the day, with another round of pop-up storms during the afternoon and evening. Downpours could be heavy and localized flooding remains possible.

A little less heat, but more in the way of clouds and showers are due Thursday, van de Graaff said. Highs will top out in the upper 80s, but the stickiness factor continues and it won’t feel that much cooler.

Scattered to widespread storms are likely again Thursday afternoon and slow-moving cells may drop a lot of rain in a short time. Localized flooding may become problematic, especially areas that have had significant rainfall totals this week.

Storm chances will dip a little Friday, but more humidity, clouds and late-day storms are in the forecast. Highs are back in the upper 80s. Any storm could once again bring pockets of moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Winds: North 3-8 mph

Showers and storms end. Lows in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Winds: South 5 mph

Partly cloudy, sticky. Scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Highs between 88 and 90, with a heat index between 90 and 95.

THURSDAY:

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Scattered showers, storms. Highs between 80 and 85.

FRIDAY:

Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph

Scattered showers, thunder. Highs around 85.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson, Ciara Wells and Matt Small contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.