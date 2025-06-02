The heat is coming after Sunday’s temperatures marked the coldest June 1 since 1972

The temperatures outside may have felt cold Sunday across the D.C. area, and that's because they were. But that's about to change.

“June starts off with a temperature roller coaster,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans. “Some spots outside of the beltway were as low as 40 degrees.”

It was 48 at Reagan National Airport.

Monday morning, you will need a jacket on the way to work as temperatures will begin in the 40s across some D.C.-area suburbs, according to 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff.

However, it won’t stay chilly for long. Temperatures across the D.C. area are expected to warm significantly this week.

He said to plan for a beautiful day of abundant sunshine later Monday, with low humidity and high temperatures into the middle 70s. Expect another clear and cool evening, with low temperatures staying mostly in the 50s.

Another beautiful day is forecast for Tuesday, with even warmer highs in the lower to middle 80s, van de Graaff said. Adding that people will likely notice a hazy or milky color to the sky, as smoke from wildfires burning in Canada moves into the D.C. area.

But, that smoke should stay high enough in the sky to not impact air quality, according to van de Graaff.

A more summerlike feel is expected Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s and moderate humidity. He said to plan for dry weather, with a southerly breeze.

Followed Thursday with hot, humid weather expected highs around 90.

He said dry weather will continue for one more day, with shower and thunderstorm chances returning Friday.

7News First Alert Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs between 74 and 78.

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows between 52 and 59.

Winds: Light

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs between 80 and 85.

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs between 86 and 89.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs could hit 90.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Current Conditions

