Wet, stormy weekend in store for the DC area

Expect a stormy weekend in the D.C. region, with scattered showers and storms possible for the next several days.

Expect a stormy weekend in the D.C. region, with scattered showers and storms possible for the next several days.

After a few days of summery weather, Saturday will start the same, with highs back in the 80s and noticeable humidity. Dry weather is expected for the morning, with showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening hours.

There is the chance one or two storms could reach severe limits, with damaging winds and hail. 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said rain and thunderstorms will continue in the evening, but the risk for severe weather will come to an end. Heavy rainfall is likely in the strongest storms, with totals ranging between a quarter to half an inch.

Evans said Sunday will be a touch cooler for the second half of the weekend, with highs in the 70s. Areas of wet weather continue with chances of an isolated thunderstorm.

Storm chances continue Monday, with the risk for heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Evans said more sun than clouds can be expected Tuesday, with an isolated thunderstorm risk during the afternoon.

7News First Alert Forecast

TODAY: STORM ALERT: Afternoon, evening storms. Highs between 82 and 87.

Winds: Southwest 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered showers Lows between 60 and 68.

Winds: South 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Scattered storms. Highs between 70 and 77.

Winds: South 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Scattered storms. Highs between 75 and 79.

Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs between 73 and 76.

Winds: West 10 mph

Current conditions

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.