Parts of DC area under flood watch to start week full of expected wet weather

April didn’t get the memo, as most of the D.C. area is experiencing drought conditions, but the showers are coming in earnest this week, providing some relief and much-needed rainfall while also bringing the risk of flooding.

D.C.’s western suburbs and southern points will be under a flood watch from Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning. The showers will begin Monday night, but that’s just the start of a prolonged period of moderate to heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.

⚠️Flood Watches have been expanded to the north & east. This now covers Western MD, the eastern WV panhandle, as well as the Western D.C. metro and points southward. Totals rainfall amounts of 2-3″ are expected, locally around 3-5″ along the Blue Ridge. #MDwx #DCwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/EtgtfVj0lc — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 12, 2025

Rainfall amounts between 2 and 4 inches are likely, the weather service said, with even higher amounts possible along the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Alleghenies. A few rumbles of thunder may also accompany the showers, according to the weather service.

Heavy rain could affect both the morning and evening commutes Tuesday.

“Tomorrow morning — a good, steady rain — so the windshield wipers, you’ll need them tomorrow morning,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said. “Lunch hour — still some on and off showers, but then some heavy downpours are possible during the afternoon and rumbles of thunder.”

Temperatures on Tuesday will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s, Evans said.

While the heaviest rain is forecast for Tuesday, the rest of the week isn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

Scattered storms are possible Wednesday, and it will be warmer with highs in the mid-70s.

Evans said a second system will move in on Friday and Saturday alongside increased heat and humidity, upping the likelihood for severe weather this weekend.

Full forecast

MONDAY EVENING: Scattered showers

Highs: 70s to 60s

Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain, moderate to heavy at times, with thunder possible.

Lows: 60s

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: FLOOD WATCH

Moderate to heavy rain, breezy

Highs: 68-75

Winds: Southeast 10-15, gusts 25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers, storms

Highs: 73-78

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Isolated showers, storms

Highs: 75-80

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Current conditions

