Memorial Day weekend to be sunny — with a chance of 25 mph wind gusts

After days of rainy and cloudy weather, the long Memorial Day weekend will be dry and filled with sunshine — with just a touch of clouds here and there.

Saturday will kick off with cooler temperatures in the upper 40s to middle 50s, with a side of gusty winds tracking in at 25 mph.

But don’t let those chilly temperature readings ruin any plans.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said temperatures are forecast to climb into the low 70s before the day is out.

By Sunday, people across the region will get a bit of a break from the breezy weather, according to Rudin, who said a comfortable and less breezy afternoon is anticipated.

For Memorial Day Monday, temperatures are going to be the warmest of all three days — rising into the mid 70s.

It’s best to make the most of the rain-free weekend while you have the chance, though. Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service suggest showers are likely to strike again in the District next week.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy

Highs: 68-74

Winds: Northwest 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph

Northwesterly winds this afternoon are set to gust to around 25 mph. Overall, it will be a nice day under a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the. 70s. Farther west, temps may not get out of the 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear, chilly

Lows: 45-52

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

As winds ease this evening under mainly clear skies, temperatures are set to drop to the 40s and lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy

Highs: 70-75

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Plan for a beautiful Sunday across the DMV with a gentle breeze and plenty of sun.

MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny

Highs: around 75

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Outdoor Memorial Day activities are a firm with warm highs in the 70s and mostly to partly sunny skies. Although clouds will increase later in the day, any wet weather chances should hold off.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers likely

Highs: near 70

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Unsettled weather returns Tuesday with added clouds and wet weather chances. Scattered shower are likely to become more widespread by evening.

