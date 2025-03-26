‘Outdoor burning is not recommended’: DC area under red flag warning, increased risk of fires

Wednesday's forecast has put parts of the D.C. area at a heightened risk for rapidly-spreading fires, with dry conditions, low humidity and strong winds expected.

Most of the D.C. metro is under a Red Flag warning from the National Weather Service until 7 p.m. The impacted areas include D.C. and counties west of Interstate 95.

The warning means that “warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger,” NWS said.

Red Flag Warnings have been expanded to include areas just west of I-95 and the lee of the Alleghenies. Wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph, strongest across the north, low humidities, and dry antecedent conditions could lead to the rapid spread of wildfires. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/rBz9Ge7Ur8 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 26, 2025

In Gaithersburg, Maryland, a small brush fire broke out around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, extending from the intersection of Brink and Wightman roads toward the Great Seneca Stream Valley Park.

In a post on X, David Pazos with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said at least 45 emergency responders were on the scene extinguishing the continuous fire around 5 p.m. He said there is no danger to nearby residential areas but traffic delays may occur.

Temperatures are in the 50s on Wednesday but wind gusts will be in the 25-30 mph range throughout most of the afternoon.

“Any fire that starts today, can spread quickly. So outdoor burning is not recommended,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said.

NWS has suggested the following tips to prevent fires:

If you’re in an area where you’re allowed to burn, make sure burn barrels are covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch

Don’t throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle — if thrown on dry grass, those items could ignite and cause a wildfire

Put out all outdoor fires

Never leave a fire unattended

The winds will ease Wednesday evening, but it’ll be colder with temperatures falling through the 50s and 40s, and 30s overnight.

Sunshine will come back on Thursday for the Washington Nationals’ opening regular-season game of the 2025 campaign with temperatures around 60 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s. Saturday is another cloudy day, but temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, which could be the warmest day of the year so far.

Scattered showers are possible on Sunday, but Monday could see a high chance of storms. FORECAST WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Scattered clouds, winds ease

Temperatures: 50s to 40s

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

A red flag warning (fire weather warning) has been posted for parts of the DMV until 7 p.m. Gusty northwesterly winds will ease this evening, and temperatures will fall through the 50s and 40s.

Mainly clear and cold

Lows: 30s

Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph

Under mainly clear skies, temperatures will fall to the 30s by dawn. It will remain above freezing in the city, but temperatures may dip below 32 in some of our western suburbs. THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 58-65

Winds: West 5-10

Morning temperatures will be below freezing in some of our suburbs to start the day, but ample sunshine will help temperatures peak around 60 degrees. With light winds and sunshine, the weather looks great for Nationals Opening Day! FRIDAY:

Partly sunny

Highs: 65-70

Winds: Southwest 10-15 mph

A nice warm-up to end the work week as temperatures approach 70 degrees heading into the weekend. SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 77-82

Winds: Southwest 10-15 mph

Saturday may be the warmest day of the year so far, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s. SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, scattered showers

Highs: 75-80

Winds: South 10-15 mph

Scattered showers are possible on Sunday afternoon and evening. CURRENT CONDITIONS

