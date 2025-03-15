Cloudy Saturday sets up for rainy, stormy Sunday in the DC area

A cloudy, mild Saturday in the D.C. area will give way to inclement weather on Sunday, as the region prepares for rain, strong winds and storms.

Don’t plan for much sun on Saturday, although some could peek through occasionally before sunset. It’ll be mostly cloudy at night with south winds increasing overnight, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans. And a few showers can’t be ruled out after midnight, Evans added.

Brace for strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday, including heavy rain and damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service.

The rainfall — expected to total in the range of a half-inch to 1 inch — could come any time from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., according to Evans. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

“The main severe weather threat is damaging winds in the strongest storms as a line moves through the D.C. area during the late afternoon,” Evans said.

He said the risk of tornadoes is “quite low,” even though there is a chance of an isolated tornado, unlike in southern states like Missouri, where there were at least five tornadoes reported.

The cold front, which could move through late Sunday night, will bring colder and breezy weather on Monday, with temperatures in the 50s.

But Tuesday will be back to being a springlike day with highs in the low 70s.

Full forecast

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy

Temperatures: 50-59

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Mostly cloudy and mild.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Lows: 55-60

Winds: South 5-15 mph

Temperatures stay mild overnight as south winds increase humidity levels. A few showers can’t be ruled out after midnight.

SUNDAY: STORM ALERT

Rain, Wind, Few Severe Storms

Highs: 70-75

Winds: South 20-30 mph

Gusts: 40-50 mph

A strong weather-maker moves through the region with mild temperatures, gusty winds, heavy rain and the risk for isolated severe storms. The main severe weather threat is damaging winds in the strongest storms as a line moves through the D.C. Area during the late afternoon. An isolated tornado or two is possible. Rain totals range from half and inch to one-inch. The cold front should move through before midnight, which will bring in colder air and drier conditions for Monday.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds

Highs: 54-58

Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph

Plan for a colder day behind the weather-maker with breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies during the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Sunny

Highs: 68-72

Winds: Light and variable

A perfect spring-like day with sunshine, light winds, low humidity and comfortable temperatures in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: 65-70

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be 10 to 15 degrees above average.

