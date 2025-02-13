Skip the snow shovel and grab the raincoat! DC region to get slammed with rain and strong winds

After the D.C. region got its second significant snowstorm of the winter season, the attention Thursday turns to the whipping winds that will be buffeting residents.

Once the rain and foggy patches move out of the region early Thursday, commuters will get the opportunity to welcome the day with clearer skies.

But, that comes at a cost.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin told WTOP that “once we get all the ugly weather out of the way,” up to 30 mph wind gusts will be blowing their way into town.

The day’s high temperatures will bob between 45 and 53 degrees, with the region staying at about the same temperatures come Friday. Rudin said the start to the weekend will be mostly sunny, which would effectively accelerate the melting of any leftover snow that hasn’t yet dissolved.

For the weekend, make sure to have some indoor plans mapped out as it’s forecast to be a rainy Saturday and Sunday. Similar to Thursday, Sunday will serve up 30 mph gusts.

FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Showers end, areas of fog; gradual clearing, windy

Highs: 45-53

Winds: Southwest 10-15, gusts to 30 mph

Any lingering showers will end early, and fog should break as skies begin to clear. Winds are set to kick up into the afternoon with mild highs into the upper 40s and lower 50s. THURSDAY NIGHT:

Clear, breezy, and cold

Lows: 24-30

Winds: NW 10-15+, G 20 mph

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: near 40

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

What is left of any snow from earlier in the week will continue to melt as temperatures reach 40 degrees. SATURDAY:

Chance of morning light mix (low impact)

Areas of Rain, Cloudy and Cool

Highs: 40-45

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Some guidance suggests a light wintry mix possibility earlier in the day. At this point, it looks like to have minimal impact. The bigger story will be the rain. While not a washout, areas of rain and temperatures in the 40s will allow snow melt to continue. SUNDAY:

Areas of rain, windy

High: near 60

Winds: Southwest 10-15, Gusts to 30 mph

Winds will kick up from the southwest ahead of a cold front. Mild temperatures in the 50s to around 60s will fall later in the day as a cold front moves across the mid-Atlantic.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

