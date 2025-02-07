Mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected Saturday in the DC area

Saturday could be another snowy day as cold weather brings the possibility of a snow and ice this weekend.

Overcast skies are expected to roll in starting around 9 a.m. Saturday, as snow showers start south of Interstate 66.

“The area becomes more widespread by 10 a.m.,” said 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

By 11 a.m., Johnson said snow will be mixing into the area with about half an inch accumulating on the ground around then. Then, she said the freezing rain will move in.

“We could, in fact, get about a half inch of snow in our sleep before we start changing over to getting more of the freezing rain,” she said.

And it’s not short-lived; Johnson said that the wintry mix will last throughout the day.

“It’s an event that is going to last until 10 p.m., especially for the northernmost counties of Maryland,” Johnson said. “Roads are going to be slick — anything that is not treated, especially north and northwest of D.C. So you really have to watch traveling Saturday in the late afternoon and evening.”

But there’s good news in the D.C. area on Sunday for those heading to Super Bowl parties.

“On Sunday, though, we’ve got partly sunny skies and our temperatures will go from the 30s, mid-30s on Saturday to the upper 40s on Sunday, (and) will be a little breezy,” she said.

Monday will be a break from the wintry weather, but on Tuesday, there’s more precipitation in the mix.

“There’s another snow event coming in for Tuesday and going into Wednesday morning. Right now, it’s looking like we could get a handful of inches of snowfall, somewhere between maybe 3 and 7 inches of snowfall,” Johnson said.

FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Scattered Clouds

Temperatures: 40s

Winds: Northwest 5-15, Gusts to 30 mph

Clouds will slowly build this evening as our next weather maker begins to advance our way.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy

Lows: Around 30

Winds: East 3-8 mph

Dry and cold weather is expected tonight with low temperatures falling below freezing in many neighborhoods.

SATURDAY:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

Snow to Wintry Mix/Rain

Highs: 35-40

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Our next weather maker will bring the chance for wintry weather. Precipitation may start as light snow, possibly coating the ground. As temperatures climb, snow will transition to a wintry mix and will continue through the afternoon and evening. A glaze of ice is likely with up to .10″ of ice by nighttime. The National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for the day and into the evening for most of the area.

SUNDAY:

Partly Sunny, Breezy

Highs: 50s

Winds: Northwest 5-15, Gusts 20 mph

Sunday features a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s. It will be a good day for potential winter storm impacts early next week.

MONDAY:

Partly Sunny

Highs: 40-45

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Monday will likely be the calm before our next winter weather event. Highs will be in the 40s under partly sunny skies.

