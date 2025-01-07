‘You’re going to feel it’: Windy and bone-chilling temperatures consume DC region

While the first storm of the year on Monday brought smiles to D.C.-area residents, the same cannot be said about the bone-chilling temperatures for Tuesday.

While the first storm of 2025 set the stage for a fun-filled snow day Monday, that same level of excitement hasn’t carried into Tuesday as D.C.-area residents endure bone-chilling temperatures and traverse slick roadways.

With the snowfall wrapped, it’s going to be all about the below-freezing temperatures these next couple days, according to 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson, who said weather-related concerns were “not over.”

Johnson warned problems arising Tuesday and expected into the remainder of the week are tied to bitter winds and unplowed slush that will be going back and forth between refreezing and thawing.

Although the latest forecasts indicate much of the day will be sunny, the sun’s rays won’t have much of a chance at offering any respite.

With winds gusts ranging between 30 and 40 mph, “you’re going to notice it, you’re going to feel it,” Johnson said of the bitter cold.

“That’s what’s going to bring down those wind chill temperatures and make it feel so much colder on any exposed skin,” she said.

Temperatures max out between 28 and 33 degrees, according to Johnson, with wind chills ranging around 8 to 18 across the region.

The National Weather Service said drivers should “exercise caution” on the roads Tuesday morning as refreezing could cause dangerous conditions.

Looking toward the weekend, there is potential for a second serving of snow Saturday, according to Johnson. However, it remains too early to tell whether the D.C. area will be graced with some fresh powder for the weekend.

What’s going on with road conditions and public transportation?

In light of Tuesday refreezing, much of the public transportation across the region will be operating under a modified schedule.

In the nation’s capital, Metrobus will be functioning under a severe snow service plan throughout the day, opting to return its services to normal operations as roads are deemed passable. The severe Metrobus status drops the number of routes from 193 to 42.

While Metrorail riders can expect normal service, WMATA is urging MetroAccess customers to rebook nonessential trips.

Out of an abundance of caution, personnel crews will be stationed throughout the Metro system to respond to slippery conditions.

“Metro has nearly 600 pieces of equipment and teams on standby available to tackle snow and ice accumulation at stations, rail yards, parking garages, and bus facilities,” WMATA said in a news release.

However, the transportation agency said it may reduce Metro services in the event conditions worsen.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for caution and urged against any nonessential travel as roads remained slick and road clearing was ongoing in much of the region.

Reagan National Airport had many flight cancellations. But WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported seeing some flights taking off before 6 a.m. Tuesday, after the airport shut down runways Monday to clear ice and sludge that built up during the snowstorm.

If you have travel plans, check with your airline before heading out.

While some major roads in Virginia are clear, WTOP’s Neal Augenstein — who reported on road conditions in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties — saw more packed snow on side streets and parking lots that are not on commuter routes.

“You’ll want to take your foot off the gas before you get to stop signs,” Augenstein said, adding drivers should keep an eye out for pedestrians walking in the streets because some sidewalks haven’t been cleared.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said he also saw many neighborhood streets still covered in snow and ice during a drive in Arlington.+

Flight cancellations

Dozens of flights are still canceled at airports across the D.C. area in the wake of Monday’s winter storm.

Some travelers who were supposed to fly out Monday are hoping to hop on a flight Tuesday. But others said their flights were delayed so much that they hoped it’s canceled so they could return home.

At Reagan National, one traveler, Perisa, of Bethesda, Maryland, is hoping her long-delayed flight to North Carolina to see her daughter, who is a student at Duke University, will get off the ground. She said she had never seen planes have to be de-iced before taking off at Reagan National.

“I was just watching, ‘Wow, it was not like this before,'” she said. “I didn’t travel in this kind of situation, but I have to. My daughter is sick. I’m just going to take care of her.”

Another traveler, Kendrick Johnson, from Wisconsin, saw his flight to Omaha, Nebraska, get canceled because of the snow but was at least able to book another flight.

“I’m used to the snow a little bit,” he told WTOP.

According to FlightAware, 133 flights in and out of Reagan National have been canceled. Also, over 100 flights in and out of BWI and 39 in and out of Dulles are canceled as of Tuesday.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans explains what he saw in Arlington while driving in the Storm Tracker.

FORECAST

TUESDAY: Becoming sunny, blustery winds. Temperatures in the 20s, wind chills in the teens.

Winds: NW 10-20 mph gusts to 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and brisk. Temperatures in the 20s, wind chills in the teens.

Winds: NW 10-20 mph gusts to 30 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, windy. Temperatures in the 20s, wind chills in the teens.

Winds: NW 10-20 mph gusts to 30 mph

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, winds calming. Temperatures around 30.

Winds: Decreasing N 5-10 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

POWER OUTAGES:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><em>WTOP’s Acacia James and the Associated Press contributed to this report.</em> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

