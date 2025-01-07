What to expect in the forecast for this weekend in the DC area

D.C.-area residents endured bone-chilling temperatures and traversed slick roadways Tuesday as temperatures lingered in the upper 20s and winds gusted up to 30 mph, and more of the same is on the way.

For the last few days, the D.C. area has been dealing with the first major winter storm of the new year, which led to closed schools and federal offices.

Winds will keep blowing strongly overnight into Wednesday as well, gusting up to around 20 mph, according to WTOP Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts. Temperatures overnight will give wet roads the chance to refreeze.

Wednesday will be another frigid but sunny day, with temperatures in the lower 30s, strong winds and wind chills in the teens and 20s. Expect plenty of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday as well as, the strong arctic high pressure keeps hold, Ricketts said.

More schools around the area are closed Wednesday as well. See the full list of closures and delays here.

Friday will be breezy and cold with increasing clouds giving way to another possible round of snow over the weekend. The cold temperatures will allow the new snowfall to stick to untreated surfaces and roadways.

“Another area of low pressure may impact the region late Friday into Saturday with the potential for wintry precipitation,” according to the National Weather Service forecast.

How much snow fell in the DC area?

The National Weather Service recorded more than 10 inches of snow in Dale City, Virginia, and more than 7 inches at Reagan National Airport on Monday alone.

Here is a map of approximately how much snow fell with the storm late January 5th into January 6th. A widespread swath of 6 to 12″ of snow fell from the Alleghenies through the DC metro into southern Maryland. pic.twitter.com/sQr8JBCApl — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 7, 2025

Another 3 inches of snow are expected to fall Friday night into Saturday morning.

To see how much snow fell around other parts of the D.C. region, click here.

Transportation and traffic

Many flights were canceled out of Reagan National Airport and other regional airports Monday. A ground delay is currently in effect at Dulles International Airport until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the FAA.

In the nation’s capital, Metrobus will be functioning under a severe snow service plan throughout the day, opting to return its services to normal operations as roads are deemed passable. The severe Metrobus status drops the number of routes from 193 to 42.

While Metrorail riders can expect normal service, WMATA is urging MetroAccess customers to rebook nonessential trips.

Out of an abundance of caution, personnel crews will be stationed throughout the Metro system to respond to slippery conditions.

FORECAST

TUESDAY EVENING: Partly cloudy

Temperatures: 30s to 20s

Winds: Northwest 10-20, Gusts 25-30 mph

Be on the lookout, anything that melted today and has not been treated will refreeze this evening as temperatures fall below freezing.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Lows: 18-26

Winds: Northwest 10-15 mph

Dry and cold weather is expected tonight with breezy winds adding an extra chill to the air.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny

Highs: 28-35

Winds: Northwest 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph

Cold air returns with high temperatures just a few degrees above freezing. It will be another breezy to windy day with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Additional melting will occur, with another refreeze expected after sunset.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and windy

Highs: 29-35

Winds: Northwest 15-25, Gusts to 30 mph

Another cold and blustery day is on tap with highs only in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Gusty winds will make for low wind chills.



FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, chance of snow late

Highs: 30-35

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph

Breezy winds in the morning will ease with increasing clouds during the day ahead of our next weather maker. Forecast trends show this storm moving a bit farther to the south, however, it still needs to be monitored closely.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

POWER OUTAGES:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><em>WTOP’s Acacia James and the Associated Press contributed to this report.</em> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

