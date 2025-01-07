How much snow fell in the DC area during its first major snowstorm of the year?

Monday's storm brought school closings and a day off for many in the D.C. area, but it also brought several inches of snow and a string of crashes on the roads.

Monday’s storm brought school closings and a day off for many in the D.C. area, but it also brought several inches of snow and a string of crashes on the roads.

Most recent totals range from more than 5 inches to more than 10 inches. Here are the latest numbers as of Tuesday morning, according to WTOP Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts:

Fairfax, Virginia: 8.1 inches

Lorton, Virginia: 9.5 inches

Langley Park, Maryland: 8.1 inches

Birdsville in Anne Arundel County, Maryland: 9.1 inches

Tompkinsville in Charles County, Maryland: 9 inches

Londontowne in Anne Arundel County, Maryland: 10.3 inches

Ellicott City, Maryland: 6.5 inches

Dale City, Virginia: 10.5 inches

Hillsboro in Loudoun County, Virginia: 5.5 inches

Here is a map of approximately how much snow fell with the storm late January 5th into January 6th. A widespread swath of 6 to 12″ of snow fell from the Alleghenies through the DC metro into southern Maryland. pic.twitter.com/sQr8JBCApl — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 7, 2025

Police deal with multiple crashes

Authorities urged people to stay home and off the roads as the storm struck to allow crews to clear the roadways, as well as afterward when the temperatures dropped, causing some refreezing.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin encouraged people not to travel when it’s not necessary due to the slick roads and the clearing of snow.

In Maryland, state police said they got more than 1,100 calls, which included 261 reported crashes and 309 unattended vehicles.

In Virginia, state police said they had to increase the number of troopers on the road to address the crashes. As of 4 a.m. Tuesday, a Virginia State Police news release said they were investigating four crashes in Northern Virginia, including one with reported injuries.

Even though some major roads in Virginia were clear, WTOP’s Neal Augenstein reported Tuesday that in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties, there was more packed snow on side streets and parking lots that aren’t on commuter routes.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.