What’s known about weekend snowfall possibility in DC area

There’s little clarity about whether the weekend’s forecast will bring inches of snowfall — or totally let down D.C.’s snow lovers.

Forecasts call for the winter weather to start out as a rain-snow mix early Sunday morning in the D.C. region.

“Right now, we’re calling for a cold rain throughout the day on Sunday before transitioning to a wintry mix and some slushy snow Sunday night into very early Monday morning,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said.

The National Weather Service has said it’s likely “some accumulating snow” will reach the D.C. region Sunday. NWS maps estimate most of the D.C. region will see between 1 to 3 inches of snowfall.

But areas north and west of the D.C. metro could see 5 inches or more.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch beginning Sunday for parts of Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Montgomery, Howard counties in Maryland and western Loudoun County, Virginia. It will last through Monday afternoon where D.C.’s north and northwest suburbs could see up to 6 inches of pasty snow.

Some of the uncertainty about snow totals comes from a coastal storm that’s expected to develop off the coastline of North Carolina and South Carolina.

Just how far east or west it develops could impact weather across the mid-Atlantic, Rudin said.

Saturday will be mild with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s. By nightfall, temperatures will drop into the mid-30s as clouds roll in. There’s a possibility for some light rain

During the day Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid-30s — which could be warm enough to limit where snow sticks to grassy areas. Wet weather will develop throughout the day, where a rain-snow mix will coat most of the region.

Colder air is expected to move in Sunday night.

The highest chance for heavy snowfall is from late Sunday night to early Monday morning.

The snow is expected to subside by sunrise Monday. But any snowfall that builds up on area roads could make for a slick morning commute.

Gusty winds and colder air follow, with a few leftover slick spots early in the day before conditions gradually improve.

Most of the so-called ‘”snowcrete” has washed away after last month’s winter storm. A spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Transportation, Alex Liggitt, told WTOP that crews are holding off on pretreating the roads because forecast rain could wash away those efforts.

“Once snow begins and we’re starting to see it sticking, get off the roads if you can, maybe try to get your errands done tomorrow on your Saturday,” Liggitt said. “Stay home if you can on Sunday and let allow us to get out there and do our job to try to get these roads cleared as quickly as possible.”

FORECAST

SATURDAY:

Clouds to Sun

Highs: 50s

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Saturday looks quieter but stays on the cool side behind Friday’s cold front. Expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine through the day, with highs in the low to mid 50s and a light northwest breeze around 10 mph. It’s a decent outdoor day overall, but the atmosphere will already be gearing up for a more active pattern by late weekend.

SUNDAY:

Rain, Wintry Mix and Snow

Highs: 35-40

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Sunday turns cloudy and chilly with wet weather developing during the morning. It likely starts as rain or a rain-snow mix, and stays mostly light through the day. Temperatures hover in the mid 30s, so any snow has a tough time sticking except on grass and at higher elevations.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Colder with temperatures in the low 30s

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

Sunday night is the main window to watch as colder air works in and the mix changes to steadier snow during the evening. Light to occasionally moderate snow continues overnight, with the steadiest snow most likely north and west of DC; and farther to the northeast over New Jersey.

MONDAY:

Scattered Clouds, Blustery

Highs: 37-52

Winds: Northwest 10-20, Gusts to 30 mph

Monday looks colder and breezy as the storm pulls away. Any leftover snow or rain early should taper off, with clouds gradually breaking. Highs stay chilly, mainly the upper 30s to lower 40s along with gusts to 30 mph at times.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

