Rainy Thursday: Thanksgiving brings parades, football and plenty of mud to DC area

Thanksgiving has arrived, but if you're not already where you need to be for the holiday feast, you may not feel so grateful — at least on the morning of because of the weather.

Showers that began overnight Wednesday in the D.C. area are expected to continue through the morning, with up to an anticipated half an inch of rain and patchy fog. If you still have to travel, give yourself a little bit of extra time — or delay your departure a bit and watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, which ends at noon.

Later in the afternoon, the rain should end, though some fog will remain. Temperatures will rise to about 55 degrees, but don’t expect it to stay too mild, as winds pick up for the remainder of the day. If you like the mud (not judging), the family football game could be a memorable one.

Thanksgiving evening, temps will drop into the 40s, where they will linger into the weekend.

Black Friday will be sunny, but also windy and cold. If you plan to shuffle about the different sales throughout the day, bundle up and bring some hot cocoa along in a travel mug.

Sunny skies are expected throughout the weekend, but it will be frigid. With wind chills, morning lows will be in the 20s.

THANKSGIVING

Areas of morning rain, afternoon clearing

Highs: 49-55

Winds: East/Southeast 10-15+ mph

Thanksgiving Day gets off to a damp start this year, but the latest guidance shows a drier afternoon in store. This should allow plenty of dry time to go for a walk after your holiday meal.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clearing, breezy and cold

Lows: 30s

Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Skies will clear but with a stiff breeze, temperatures will only fall into the 30s. Synch that robe extra tight before you head out to get the paper off the driveway in the morning.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, blustery and cold

Highs: 45-50, Feels like temps 32-40 degrees

Winds: Northwest 10-20, Gusts to 25 mph

Bundle up for Black Friday shopping! Gusty winds from the northwest will make for a chilly day.

