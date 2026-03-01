After a warmer weekend, winter weather returns to the DC-area this week

Winter's chilly temperatures are expected to return to the D.C. area on Monday with a wintry mix.

The warmer weekend weather was nice, but it’s not springtime yet in the D.C. region. A cold front is moving through the District, bringing freezing temperatures and a chance of a wintry mix early in the work week.

Temperatures vary widely, with 40s across the northern suburbs and readings near 60 in the south before colder and windier conditions take over in the afternoon, according to WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

He said that most of the D.C. area will fall below freezing overnight Sunday into Monday.

The drop in temperature comes with a chance of snow, but the cold may not last for long. The snowy weather isn’t expected to turn into any major accumulation.

“Light snow may develop Monday afternoon as a system passes well to the south, but temperatures should stay warm enough to prevent travel issues,” Stinneford said.

A mix of snow and freezing rain Monday night could lead to icy roads Tuesday morning, before the region warms enough for plain rain in the afternoon.

A mild but unsettled stretch arrives Wednesday through Friday.

Forecast

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, with isolated morning shower. Mostly sunny, windy and colder later on. Highs between the 40s and 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, colder. Lows between the mid 20s to lower 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, colder. Chance of light afternoon snow with little or no accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Light snow mixing with or changing to freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Chance of freezing rain early, changing rapidly to plain rain. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer, chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Current weather

