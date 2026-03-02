Monday’s light snowfall could be followed by wintry mix overnight in DC region

Flurries will taper off Monday evening before a second round of wintry precipitation moves into the D.C. region overnight.

Light snowfall began Monday afternoon but don’t expect much more than a slushy inch of accumulation.

Snow showers are forecast to pick up again overnight before transitioning to a wintry mix and eventually a cold rain.

“A big roller coaster ride in terms of temperatures and ‘precip’ types over the next 24 to 48 hours,” 7 News Steve Rudin said.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday for areas north and west of D.C.

Parts of Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia, are under that advisory, where slushy snow could be topped off with one tenth of an inch of ice.

“We will see some isolated slick spots, especially bridges, ramps and overpasses overnight and early tomorrow morning,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said.

Temperatures have been in the 30s Monday, helping sustain the afternoon’s snow showers. Higher elevations west of Interstate 95 could see up to 2 inches of snow.

Tuesday is expected to start cold and foggy but temperatures will be in the 40s by the afternoon.

Be prepared to use rain gear though — rain chances stick around throughout the day and overnight into Wednesday.

Warmer weather will be coming later in the week, with Wednesday temperatures rising to the 50s and Thursday ticking up to 70 degree weather.

7News First Alert Forecast

MONDAY EVENING:

Snow showers/wintry mix

Temperatures: 30s

Winds: East 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: WEATHER ALERT

Snow mixing with freezing rain. Patchy fog possible

Temps: 30-35

Winds: Southeast 5 mph

TUESDAY: AM WEATHER ALERT

Wintry mix to areas of rain

Highs: 38-46

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy. Showers

Highs: 55-60

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mp

THURSDAY:

Scattered showers

Highs: 58-68

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

