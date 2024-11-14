DC region to finally get rainfall after monthlong dry spell

The D.C. area is finally getting some semi-heavy rainfall on Thursday, after a sprinkle last week did nothing to alleviate the ongoing drought watch.

Here’s what you need to know.

Rain should start coming down midafternoon and last into early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

“Some gusty winds will also be possible,” the weather service forecasted.

There were 38 days of dry skies until this past Sunday, which raised concerns about the risk of wildfires in the D.C. region.

7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said there was only .2 inches of rain during that sprinkle last weekend and the D.C. region is “nearly down four inches for the year, and Downtown six to seven inches.”

The Thursday afternoon downpour could help out with those numbers.

“Today’s rain — anywhere from a half an inch to about an inch on average — this will be the most rain we’ve seen since, get this, back on Oct. 1,” van de Graaff said. “It’s been about a month and a half since we’ve had really a big soaking rain.”

Despite being the biggest rainstorm lately, it’s still a short-lived system and definitely not a “gully washer” that could turn around the unexpectedly dry climate.

“We are super dry, and every little bit makes a difference,” he said. “It should help, at least put a little dent in our dry spell.”

There are still coastal flood advisories around D.C. waterways. For drivers who may need a reminder on how to navigate slick roads during this period of reprieve, make sure to follow the advice, “Turn Around Don’t Drown,” and review how to navigate water-covered streets.

The weather will turn sunny again Friday and this weekend, and the dry spell may be back in full force.

“It’s going to take more than just this to get us out of this rut, but as long as we can string together a few more of these days, and I think we’ll eventually kind of get out of that hole,” van de Graaff said.

Forecast

THURSDAY: Cloudy, areas of rain

Highs: 48-54

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Sunset: 4:55 p.m.

Much needed wet weather will spread over the D.C. area Thursday from west to east. Rain will move into western Maryland and central Virginia this morning with rain starting in the D.C. metro area shortly after lunchtime. Plan for showers to continue through the afternoon, evening and overnight hours. Clouds throughout the day will keep temperatures below average in the upper 40s to low 50s. THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers

Lows: 43-49

Winds: Northeast 5 mph

Wet weather continues overnight with temperatures in the 40s. FRIDAY: Lingering morning showers, gradual clearing

Highs: 50s

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph

Lingering shower chances are expected through mid-morning with skies gradually brightening. Plan for cool highs in the low 50s with temperatures falling into the 40s for your Friday night plans. Friday night is also the last supermoon of 2024, so skies should be clear enough to bask in the moonlight. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy

Highs: 60s

Winds: Northwest 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph

Plan for a breezy Saturday with comfortable high temperatures in the 60s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: Around 65

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Sun wins over clouds Sunday with mild highs in the 60s. Current Conditions

