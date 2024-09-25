Wet weather holds its grip Wednesday with showers, possible thunder in DC area

The dreary weather continues to hold its grip in the D.C. area as Wednesday's forecast calls for showers and possibly some thunder.

Dreary weather continues to hold its grip in the D.C. area as Wednesday’s forecast calls for showers and possibly some thunder. Here’s what you need to know.

The wet pattern in the D.C. region comes as Helene, a storm now categorized as a hurricane, approaches Florida.

Scattered showers will continue throughout the day with winds between 5 and 10 mph. The rain will continue overnight, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff. Temperatures will stay in the 60s overnight as clouds continue to blanket the region.

“Overnight patchy fog and drizzle, perhaps some heavier rain into early, early tomorrow morning,” he said.

There could be some thunder but the storms aren’t expected to be severe.

Alexandria, Virginia, could see more flooding Wednesday following high waters near businesses earlier this week. The shoreline in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, is under a coastal flood warning through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The District is also under a coastal flood warning until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the NWS, as tidal flooding could see nearly a foot of water on seawall adjacent structures and pathways.

Cloudy skies continue with a lull in the precipitation this afternoon. Additional showers are possible later this evening and into the overnight. Slight improvements Thursday before more widespread rain chances later this week. pic.twitter.com/PzqF2ean7r — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 25, 2024

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening “in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Helene later this week,” his office wrote in a release.

“It is critical that we remain vigilant, understanding that (hurricane) tracks and impacts can shift. As high winds and heavy rains are predicted for parts of Virginia, we urge everyone to stay informed through trusted resources and follow the direction of your local officials,” Youngkin said.

The state of emergency allows Virginia “to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts,” they wrote.

Thursday could be a brief reprieve from the showers. Skies will dry out but an isolated, moderate shower in the early morning can’t be ruled out. The weather will be humid and warm, with highs around 80 degrees.

That mostly dry weather won’t last. Remnants of Hurricane Helene should arrive in the D.C. area by the end of the week.

“The storm, which will likely be a tropical depression by Friday, will move over the Tennessee River Valley and will pinwheel moisture from south to north in our direction. Pockets of moderate rain are possible, isolated flooding possible,” said van de Graaff.

The weekend could be rainy, too.

“It won’t be a washout, but you’ll want to keep the rain gear handy,” van de Graaff said. “There is a sign of a pattern chance by midweek next week that will usher in some bright, dry and cool autumn air.”

Forecast

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Scattered Showers, Drizzle

Temperatures: 60s

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Scattered showers. Patchy fog

Lows: 65-72

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, Stray Showers

Highs: around 80

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

FRIDAY:

Areas of Rain

Highs: near 75

Winds: East 5-15 mph

Rain from the outer edge of Helene will arrive at the end of the week, especially across southwestern Virginia. While to storm won’t have “hurricane” status, it will move over the Tennessee River Valley pinwheeling moisture from south in our direction. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible along with the risk for isolated flooding.

Current Conditions

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.