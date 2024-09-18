‘Kind of a yucky day’: Wet week continues in DC area with showers, possible storms Wednesday

There's no sign of sunshine in the D.C. area just yet with more showers, and potentially even blustery storms, in store Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

It’s been a wet week and many commuters were soaked heading into work Wednesday morning. Their drive home may be wet, too.

“Showers continue this afternoon, possibly a rumble of thunder or two as well and Northeast winds may gust up to 25 mph,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said.

An additional 0.1-.25″ of rainfall is expected Wednesday, Evans said.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 60s overnight as the wet weather tapers off.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff told WTOP the storm is “beneficial” as it had been several weeks since the D.C. area received decent rain.

Entering Tuesday, the region had only received .02 of an inch of rain in some spots for September, he said.

“Today is kind of a yucky day, but remember, it is much needed rain,” van de Graaff said.

The ongoing storm system is the remnants of a tropical system that spun through the Carolinas earlier in the week.

The storms should drastically weaken by Thursday, but showers remain in the forecast, especially for the first half of the day. Skies will brighten by the afternoon, with decreasing chances of rain.

Expect dry and seasonable conditions to return on Friday. Highs will reach the lower 80s, with a mix of sun, clouds and low humidity.

Forecast

WEDNESDAY

Highs: 70-75

Winds: Northeast 5-15, Gusts 25 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Lows: 63-68

Winds: North 5-10 mph

THURSDAY

AM clouds, some PM sun

Isolated Shower

Highs: Near 80

Winds: North 5-10 mph

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Highs: Low 80s

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

We’ll round out the week with dry and seasonable conditions. High temperatures will reach the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

