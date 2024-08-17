The skies are rumbling: Strong to severe showers, thunderstorms enter DC region

There's a chance showers and thunderstorms — ranging from strong to severe — may strike the D.C. area Saturday afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms ranging from strong to severe brought heavy rainfall and flash flood warnings to portions of the D.C. area Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service predicted showers and thunderstorms bringing severe weather and the potential for flash flooding through at least 8 p.m.

Rain is coming down hard at the Montgomery County Fair in Gaithersburg. @WTOP https://t.co/hGmYmU3R89 pic.twitter.com/S3IDPDF1qW — José Mauricio Umaña (@Jose_M_Umana) August 17, 2024

“Not everyone will see storms, but those that do should be prepared for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and frequent cloud to ground lightning,” WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said. “Storms will taper off after sunset, and end before midnight.”

Those heavy storms continued through 8 p.m., becoming lighter for portions of the DC area through around midnight, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña.

“Any thunderstorms should end shortly after sunset (and) a few leftover downpours are likely,” Peña said. “The overall risk for severe weather remains low.”

Flash Flood Warnings were issued by the National Weather Service for portions of Montgomery County through 8:45 p.m. after the storms dumped rains on the ongoing county fair in Gaithersburg, Maryland. That warning expired as the evening went on.

Most storms have since inched their way to the outer reaches of the region.

Meanwhile, Sunday brings a higher chance of showers and storms later in the day, some of which could prompt severe weather alerts for large portions of the DC metro area, according to Stinneford.

“A trough of low pressure will swing through the DC metro Sunday afternoon, bringing another risk of severe weather. Along with damaging winds, there will be a risk of some tornadoes,” he said.

Weekend rainfall totals could range from one-half to 1 inch, aiding in ebbing a weekslong drought around the nation’s capital.

“While it won’t be a washout, any showers and storms that develop have the potential to bring downpours and damaging wind gusts,” Peña said. “Localized flooding will be possible, especially for areas that see prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain.”

Thankfully, the weather gurus at WTOP and 7News both believe these storms are unlikely to last too far into the work week. Monday could bring storms as a cold front enters the region, according to WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

“More showers and storms coming our way on Monday,” Stinneford said, adding that “better weather (is) coming our way beginning on Tuesday.”

That means overnight temperatures will fall in the 50s and 60s, growing closer to the fall temperatures and weather patterns we haven’t seen for some months.

By Tuesday, Peña says the region can look forward to this dry weather: “A nice fall preview! Sunny, crisp, dry conditions with cool northerly breezes,” he said.

Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: STORM ALERT Scattered thunderstorms, ending before midnight. A few showers may persist after midnight. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s SUNDAY: STORM ALERT A few morning showers. Thunderstorms becoming likely in the afternoon. Storms may be severe. Highs in the mid to upper 80s MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. TUESDAY: A morning shower, then clearing and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s

CURRENT CONDITIONS

WTOP’s Tadiwos Abedje and Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

