Severe storms bring heavy winds, flooding to DC area Sunday

Severe thunderstorms, gusty winds, heavy rain put portions of the District, Maryland and Virginia under warnings throughout Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch, as well as a flash flood warnings for portions of the D.C. and Baltimore metro areas through 10 p.m. Sunday night. Ongoing Flash Flood Warnings impacting the region were cancelled just before 11 p.m.

The NWS also issued a special marine warning for the Patapsco River in Maryland, while portions of Ellicott City, Maryland, underwent significant challenges along flooding roadways.

“Showers and thunderstorms will continue for a couple of more hours, and there will be a risk of gusty winds and heavy rain,” WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

Storms around the region are expected to taper off and end after midnight as fog begins to develop around some areas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all counties mainly along & east of I-81 through 10pm. Damaging winds & isolated large hail are the main threats along with isolated instances of flooding. Have a way to get warning via phone, tv, radio, or internet! #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/1LnGxvEaWt — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 18, 2024

Monday shows signs of bringing wet, although not as severe, conditions through the District, Maryland and Virginia as a cold front enters the region, Stinneford said. However, the rest of the workweek is looks to be not so drab.

“Want some good news? Beautiful weather is coming our way Tuesday through Thursday with pleasant temperatures and low humidity,” he said.

Ellicott City sees severe flooding

Significant amounts of standing water impacted major roadways between Baltimore and the District, according to WTOP’s Joe Fox. But some of the worst impacts were felt along Ellicott City roadways.

“Most of our issues have resolved themselves along major roadways,” Fox said, adding that while lane closures were ebbing, “I would still stay away from (Historic) Ellicott City.”

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said that the flooding that hit the city brought three inches of rainfall to Howard County in a short period of time and limited flooding, but no business appeared to see flooding as of Sunday evening.

Ball said that was due in part to planning and preemptive responses from the county’s emergency management office.

“The Historic Ellicott City Outdoor Tone Alert system was activated at 9:48 p.m., notifying residents of the Flash Flood Warning and directing people in the vicinity of Historic Ellicott City to seek higher ground,” Ball said in a statement.

After the alert was activated again at 10 p.m., county power outages rose, reaching 1,280 by 11 p.m.

Ball said his office plans to continue monitoring the remaining impacts of the storm over the coming hours and days.

“While we remain vigilant, these storm events underscore the importance of our ongoing impactful investments in flood mitigation and prevention,” Ball said. “While we still have much to do, we continue to make tangible and visible progress for our community.”

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, ending after midnight. Areas of fog developing. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s

MONDAY: A chance of a morning showers. Thunderstorms becoming likely in the afternoon. Storms may be severe. Highs in the low to mid 80s

TUESDAY: Becoming sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs 75 to 80

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued pleasant with low humidity. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s

