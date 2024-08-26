DC area sees storms before return to extreme heat this week

The D.C. area experienced scattered showers and a return to heat Monday after a week of cool breezes and sunshine.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for the area of Annapolis, Maryland, until 5:45 p.m. The passing storm brought the potential for 60 mph wind gusts that put trees and large branches at risk of falling.

The National Weather Service also said quarter-sized hail was possible with the storm. According to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin, storms rolled through earlier in the afternoon Monday, lowering the risk for heavy weather into the evening.

“The heavier rain that moved through 2-4 o’clock this afternoon helped clear things out and stabilize the atmosphere,” Rudin said. “Temperatures will fall through the 70s this evening. Eventually, we’re in the mid-60s to lower 70s early tomorrow morning. If our skies do clear out, we may find ourselves with a little bit of fog, at least early on.”

A Code Orange air quality reading is in on the forecast Tuesday for suburban D.C. and the heat index will climb back into the upper 90s. Tuesday will see partly cloudy skies most of the day.

According to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, the air will be unhealthy to sensitive groups — young children, elderly people, people with allergies — on Tuesday. Other are recommended avoid creating extra pollutants like lawn mowing, using gas stoves, driving or filling up gas.

Wednesday turns up the heat even more, with feels-like temperatures approaching 105 degrees, according to Rudin.

FORECAST

THIS EVENING: STORM ALERT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperatures: 70s to 80s

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the D.C. area into the evening. Some storms may become strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. Most if not all storms will draw to a close around 8 p.m. Keep in mind not all neighborhoods will see rain and storms.

TONIGHT: Turning partly cloudy, patchy fog

Lows: 65-72

Winds: Light

Plan for a mild and muggy night with areas of patchy fog possible.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy

Highs: 90-95

Heat Index: 95-100

Winds: Light

This heat is on Tuesday with afternoon highs in the 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be in the mid 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Hazy and humid

Lows: 70s

Winds: Light

For late August, overnight lows for many neighborhoods won’t fall below 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: HEAT ALERT

Mostly sunny

Highs: 95-100

Heat Index: 100-105+

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

The heat should peak on Wednesday with high temperatures close to 100 degrees and the heat index as high as 105 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for storms

Highs: 89-94

Heat Index: 95-100

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Another hot and humid day with a chance for isolated afternoon showers and storms.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

