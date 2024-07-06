Triple-digit heat index to continue in DC area through Fourth of July weekend

You might want to find a pool or some air-conditioning to enjoy this weekend as the heat index in the D.C. area is expected to be in the 100s again.

You might want to find a pool or some air-conditioning to enjoy this weekend as the heat index in the D.C. area is expected to be in the 100s again. Here’s what you need to know.

It won’t be quite as hot as Friday, but Saturday is going to still be sweltering.

The National Weather Service has a heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the D.C. area for Saturday. There’s also an excessive heat warning posted in Anne Arundel, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties in Maryland from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We’ll see daytime temperatures anywhere from the mid to upper 90s,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

He said Saturday temperatures could near 100 in the D.C. area, but there’s still going to be a heat index of up to 110.

Rudin also said there’s the possibility for a shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon into the evening.

While there might be some relief on Sunday, it’s still going to be a hot one. Rudin expects temperatures to reach the mid-90s.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that she activated the Extended Heat Emergency through Tuesday or until conditions improve.

How people are staying cool

Francis Pool in the District’s West End is one of the outdoor pools D.C. residents are using to stay refreshed during the sweltering heat.

Tilman Wuerschmidt said he’s been enjoying the facility since the late-1990s, with the site becoming more popular over the years. “I think it’s generally a change in attitude towards public infrastructure and services and a completely different demographic.”

He said there was a line to enter when he arrived Friday morning: “I don’t know what I think about it, because now it’s cleaner. But now, it’s always crowded.”

A woman, who didn’t want to be identified, told WTOP reporter Grace Newton that while she has lived in the neighborhood for the last two decades, she only began enjoying the Francis Pool recently, calling it a “great urban oasis.”

“I was never was big on public pools. But then I saw it, its beautiful. It’s clean. It’s huge,” she said. The woman said getting a poolside chair can be a challenge, “which is why I am here early.”

The District is encouraging residents to check on neighbors and take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Those without air conditioning in their homes are encouraged to seek relief.

Find a list of the cooling centers and extended hours on the District’s website.

The National Weather Service said as hot and humid conditions continue on Saturday, scattered severe thunderstorms are likely on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Current weather:

Forecast:

SATURDAY:

HEAT ADVISORY 11AM-8PM IN D.C. AREA

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING 11-AM -8PM, CALVERT, ST. MARY’S COUNTIES

Partly sunny

Scattered PM showers and storms

Highs: 94-99

Feels: 100-110

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

First Alert Weather is on HEAT ALERT for most of the day. A heat advisory has been posted for the D.C. metro, along with an excessive heat warning for Calvert and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland. Both are set to expire at 8 p.m. A cold front will move through the mid-Atlantic Saturday, bringing the possibility of a few showers and thunderstorms. Before the front arrives, temperatures will soar into the mid-90s, and it will feel even hotter with heat index values ranging from the upper 100 to 110 degrees.



SATURDAY NIGHT:

Lingering showers and storms

Lows: 70s

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms may disrupt some outdoor plans, although brief as they may be. Any wet weather chances that remain will diminish before sunrise.

SUNDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny

Highs: 92-96

Winds: North 5-10 mph

A slight drop in humidity is expected to round out the weekend, which will be a welcome change. It will still be hot with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny

Scattered showers, storms possible

Highs: 92-96

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Added humidity along with highs in the 90s will make for another sizzler. Feels like readings will range between 100 and 105 degrees. Scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible.

