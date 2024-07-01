Sunday night storms leave thousands without power as DC area approaches a milder week of weather

Sunday is likely to be an extremely hot day across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, with potential for severe storms from mid-afternoon into the night. Here's what you need to know.

Sunday brought extremely high temperatures to D.C., Maryland and Virginia, along with a series of severe nighttime thunderstorms. As stormy conditions subside, the holiday week ahead is expected to bring milder weather. Here’s what you need to know.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings swept across much of southern Maryland until shortly before 10 p.m., including parts of Prince George’s, Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties, bringing ping pong ball-sized hail and 80mph winds.

Downed trees are reported across Anne Arundel and St. Mary’s counties. Thousands of homes and businesses are without power as of early Monday morning.

Sunday’s humidity made conditions favorable for severe storms, according to WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford. Temps hit a high of 97 degrees, and humidity kept the head index firmly above 100 for most of the day.

The National Weather Service had the D.C. area under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until around 10 p.m., meaning conditions were ripe for damaging storms.

A cold front is forecast to move through the region Monday, bringing cooler temperatures and calmer skies ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

“Much better day tomorrow, lots of sunshine, breezy, cooler and less muggy, with a high near 80,” WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

Outages:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><em>WTOP’s Acacia James and the Associated Press contributed to this report.</em> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Current weather:

Forecast:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, ending after midnight. Turning cooler and less humid overnight. Lows in the 60s

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler and less humid. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Becoming warmer and more humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

FOURTH OF JULY/THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

WTOP’s Kate Corliss, Tadiwos Abedje and Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

