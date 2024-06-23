Heat wave hits DC area: Record-breaking high temps this weekend | How to conserve energy and save on your electric bill | DC-area cooling centers list | Is it too hot to work outside? This app tells you
Live Radio
Home » Weather News » Sunday skies to bring…

Sunday skies to bring heat, humidity and rainfall to DC area

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 23, 2024, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
People cool off in the fountain at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, on June 22, 2024. Heat alerts have been issued in the area with temperatures forecast to hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 C). Extreme heat and high humidity have smothered the central and northeastern US with temperature records expected to melting away. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)(AFP via Getty Images/DANIEL SLIM)

D.C., Maryland and Virginia will spend Sunday with highs that could near 100 degrees and feel much higher before showers and thunderstorms enter the forecast. Here’s what you need to know.

After a record-breaking Saturday afternoon featuring highs at or above 100 degrees, Sunday is set to bring heat index values up to 108 degrees, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

“Hot and humid conditions will continue through the weekend,” the service said.

Ahead of Sunday’s high temperatures and storms, 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña highlighted the impact that increasing temperatures could have around the region.

“Take the heat alerts seriously. This level of rare and/or long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration,” he said.

Showers and thunderstorms are also expected around the region later Sunday evening and could remain around the D.C. metro area through early Monday morning.

Peña reports that some of these storms “could be on the strong to severe side” and advised caution when planning outdoor activities this evening.

Monday morning temperatures are expected to linger on the cooler side with less humidity and a brief return to 90-degree days.

Outages:

Saturday’s heat continued to prove challenging for residents in the District, with thousand reportedly without power in the Petworth area and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland.

A spokesperson for Pepco, the major utility provider for D.C. homes, told WTOP power crews are on the ground working to restore electricity.

“There are scattered underground issues that are impacting customers in the District and Prince George’s Counties. Our crews are investigating the cause and will work safely and quickly to restore power to impacted customers,” the utility said.

Pepco couldn’t confirm if heat or another factor was behind the outage, saying the issue remains under investigation by its crews. Customers impacted by the outage should see power restored before 7 a.m.

Loudoun County, Virginia, residents are also dealing with power outages caused by a downed power line amid the heatwave. Officials expect power to return to most customers by 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone who notices downed power lines or damaged equipment around their home is encouraged to maintain a safe distance and call to report the issue.

Current weather:

Forecast:

BEFORE DAYBREAK SUNDAY:
Mostly Clear
Lows: 74-81
Winds: South 5 mph
A very warm overnight forecast with lows only around 80 degrees in the District.

SUNDAY: HEAT ALERT & STORM ALERT
Mostly Sunny
Highs: 96-100
Heat Index: 103-108
Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph
It will be another very hot and very humid day across the DMV. The Heat Risk value Sunday is a Level 4 out of 4, so take the heat alerts seriously. This level of rare and/or long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with an approaching front during the evening. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds and lightning.

MONDAY:
Passing Clouds, Leftover Showers
Highs: 91-95
Winds: West 5-15 mph
Some heat relief returns behind the front, with lower humidity and temperatures. Leftover showers and storms are possible in the morning.

TUESDAY:
Sunny and dry
Highs: 89-93
Winds: West 5-10 mph
Lower humidity continues with temperatures in the low 90s around the DMV.

WEDNESDAY:
Partly cloudy
Chance for storms
Highs: 95-100
Heat Index: 100-105
Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph
Another hot and humid day with a chance for isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

ilyons@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Weather News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up