Sunday skies to bring heat, humidity and rainfall to DC area

D.C., Maryland and Virginia will spend Sunday with highs that could near 100 degrees and feel much higher before showers and thunderstorms enter the forecast. Here's what you need to know.

After a record-breaking Saturday afternoon featuring highs at or above 100 degrees, Sunday is set to bring heat index values up to 108 degrees, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

“Hot and humid conditions will continue through the weekend,” the service said.

Ahead of Sunday’s high temperatures and storms, 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña highlighted the impact that increasing temperatures could have around the region.

“Take the heat alerts seriously. This level of rare and/or long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration,” he said.

Showers and thunderstorms are also expected around the region later Sunday evening and could remain around the D.C. metro area through early Monday morning.

Peña reports that some of these storms “could be on the strong to severe side” and advised caution when planning outdoor activities this evening.

Monday morning temperatures are expected to linger on the cooler side with less humidity and a brief return to 90-degree days.

Outages:

Saturday’s heat continued to prove challenging for residents in the District, with thousand reportedly without power in the Petworth area and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland.

A spokesperson for Pepco, the major utility provider for D.C. homes, told WTOP power crews are on the ground working to restore electricity.

“There are scattered underground issues that are impacting customers in the District and Prince George’s Counties. Our crews are investigating the cause and will work safely and quickly to restore power to impacted customers,” the utility said.

Pepco couldn’t confirm if heat or another factor was behind the outage, saying the issue remains under investigation by its crews. Customers impacted by the outage should see power restored before 7 a.m.

Loudoun County, Virginia, residents are also dealing with power outages caused by a downed power line amid the heatwave. Officials expect power to return to most customers by 5 a.m. on Sunday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><em>WTOP’s Acacia James and the Associated Press contributed to this report.</em> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Anyone who notices downed power lines or damaged equipment around their home is encouraged to maintain a safe distance and call to report the issue.

Current weather:

Forecast:

BEFORE DAYBREAK SUNDAY:

Mostly Clear

Lows: 74-81

Winds: South 5 mph

A very warm overnight forecast with lows only around 80 degrees in the District.

SUNDAY: HEAT ALERT & STORM ALERT

Mostly Sunny

Highs: 96-100

Heat Index: 103-108

Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph

It will be another very hot and very humid day across the DMV. The Heat Risk value Sunday is a Level 4 out of 4, so take the heat alerts seriously. This level of rare and/or long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with an approaching front during the evening. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds and lightning.

MONDAY:

Passing Clouds, Leftover Showers

Highs: 91-95

Winds: West 5-15 mph

Some heat relief returns behind the front, with lower humidity and temperatures. Leftover showers and storms are possible in the morning.

TUESDAY:

Sunny and dry

Highs: 89-93

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Lower humidity continues with temperatures in the low 90s around the DMV.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy

Chance for storms

Highs: 95-100

Heat Index: 100-105

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Another hot and humid day with a chance for isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.

