Below-normal temperatures bringing first frost advisories across Maryland and Virginia

While Tuesday’s cloudy skies will clear this evening, temperatures will drop from the 50s, reaching lows of 38 to 44 degrees overnight. The chilly, below-normal temperatures have brought about some of the first frost advisories of the season in the area.

The National Weather Service announced frost advisories for a number of counties across Maryland and Virginia heading into Wednesday morning from 2 a.m. through 9 a.m.

Maryland has frost advisories in Frederick, northwest Montgomery and northwest Howard counties.

Meanwhile, Virginia has frost advisories across Frederick; Rappahannock; Culpeper; northern Fauquier; southern Fauquier; western Loudoun; eastern Loudoun; and northwest Prince William counties.

Frost could harm or even kill sensitive outdoor plants — including vegetables and subtropical plants, such as tomatoes and hibiscus — if they are left outside unprotected.

Plants and vegetation low to the ground can be protected with an extra layer of mulch, while vegetables, crops and other plants should be covered with blankets or row covers, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. Potted plants should be brought indoors.

While Wednesday and Thursday will only reach highs in the low 60s to mid-50s, the area is forecast to warm up once again heading into next week.

Forecast

TUESDAY EVENING:

Gradual clearing. Skies will begin to clear this evening as temperatures fall though the 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear. Lows: 38-44. Skies will gradually clear with lows in the 40s. A frost advisory has been posted for northern Montgomery and Loudoun counties as well as areas north and west from 2-8 a.m. Tuesday. A freeze warning have been issued overnight for Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Page counties.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs: 55-60. Another chilly October day is ahead with northwest winds picking back up and highs ranging from the middle to upper 50s. Winds will ease during the evening with the coldest air of the season settling in overnight. Additional frost and freeze alerts will likely be issued by the National Weather Service.

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 57-62. Morning temperatures will start off in the 30s in the suburbs to low 40s downtown. After a cold start, temperatures will climb to near 60 degrees with abundant sunshine.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-70. A slow warm-up is on the way for the end of the work and school week.

Current weather

