Extended heat wave continues Thursday with triple-digit temps possible over the weekend

It'll be shorts weather for the next couple days as temperatures have the potential to soar to nearly triple digits. Heat indexes are expected to break 100 degrees Thursday, with even more extreme heat forecast for this weekend.

The first day of summer is here, and the solstice is ready to bring the heat.

Here’s what you need to know.

“We’re looking at back-to-back temperatures 90 degrees and higher, and the heat is expecting to peak Friday through the weekend and then again during the mid-part of next week,” said 7News Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

The National Weather Service has put an “excessive heat warning” into effect until 8 p.m. on Saturday, citing the possibility for little relief in the shade and at night and a higher risk of heat-related illnesses.

In D.C., the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) has also put the city under an “extended heat emergency” through Friday evening. They’re encouraging residents to stay indoors when possible, check on neighbors — particularly elderly people, young children and those with disabilities — and wear loose, lightweight clothing.

Find a list and map of the cooling centers on the District’s interactive map here.

The District’s spray parks and pools are open for locals to cool off on these hot days.

Pets should also be kept indoors, given plenty of water and walked early in the morning ahead of peak temperatures. For animal emergencies, including animals left outside or in cars in the heat, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at 202-723-5730.

Dry weather will continue today. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but humidity will remain moderate. Both heat and humidity will increase going into the weekend, with an added chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. pic.twitter.com/25p8OukgKb — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 20, 2024

Although Maryland hasn’t officially put a heat emergency plan into effect, the state has released data showing that in the past six days, there has been a large increase in emergency department (ED) visits and emergency medical services (EMS) calls. On Wednesday, June 12, zero heat-related ED visits and two EMS calls were recorded, versus the four ED visits and 11 EMS calls on Saturday, June 15. The first heat-related death was reported on June 5.

The Maryland Department of Health’s Office of Preparedness and Response is reminding residents that symptoms of heat-related illnesses — heat cramps, exhaustion or stroke — can be treated by hydrating with water or a sports drink or taking a cool shower, bath or dip in a body of water. If the symptoms worsen or do not get better after trying these treatments, call emergency medical assistance and keep the victim as cool as possible.

To prepare for the heat, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management recommends covering windows or using window reflectors to keep the heat out of your home. The department also tells Virginians to take note of air-conditioned places in your community where you can cool down in an emergency, such as libraries, shopping malls and community centers.

For a list of all spray parks open in Arlington County, Virginia, click here.

Heat dome peaks

When a high-pressure system develops in the upper atmosphere, it causes the air below it to sink and compress. That raises temperatures in the lower atmosphere. Because hot air expands, it creates a bulging dome.

“If we do get to 100 degrees at Reagan National Airport, that will be for the first time in almost eight years. That last occurrence was August of 2016,” said 7News Meteorologist Jordan Evans.

Several other major cities are due for record-breaking temperatures this week, with New York also opening its beaches and public pools early and the Chicago O’Hare Airport breaking nearly a seven-decade record.

“Those without access to reliable air conditioning are urged to find a way to cool down,” the NWS said. “Record warm overnight temperatures will prevent natural cooling and allow the heat danger to build over time indoors without air conditioning.”

Forecast:

THURSDAY:

FIRST DAY OF SUMMER

Partly cloudy

Highs: Low 90s

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Today is the first day of summer with the summer solstice occurring at 4:50 p.m. It will be a hot start to the season with afternoon highs peaking in the low 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear

Lows: 68-74

Winds: South 5 mph

It will be a warm and muggy night ahead, but bright and moonlit with the full moon on Friday.

FRIDAY: HEAT ALERT

Sunny and hotter

Highs: 93-96

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Temperatures get even higher to round out the week and take us into the weekend. High temperatures will peak in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon with feels like temperatures just below 100 degrees.

SATURDAY: HEAT ALERT

Sunny and dangerously hot

Highs: 96-100

Feels Like: 100-105

Plan for very high temperatures and humidity that could be dangerous for anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. The Heat Risk value Saturday is a level 3 out of 4, so take the heat alerts seriously. There is also a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and/or evening. Any storms that develop could be strong to severe with such high heat and humidity.

SUNDAY: HEAT ALERT

Sunny and dangerously hot

Highs: 96-100

Feels Like: 100-105

It will be another very hot and very humid day across the D.C. region. The Heat Risk value Sunday is a Level 4 out of 4, so take the heat alerts seriously. This level of rare and/or long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. There is also a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and/or evening. Any storms that develop could be strong to severe with such high heat and humidity.

Current weather

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

